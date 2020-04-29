LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 4/29

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 93 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

Tom Wolf to Announce PA Counties Approved to Re-open:

This Friday, Pennsylvanians will know which counties and regions can begin reopening come May 8, officials say.

Wolf confirmed that PA will NOT be lumping counties together based on the health department's 6-region map.https://t.co/82IpHaszhB — 6 News (@WJACTV) April 28, 2020

Driver Deadlines Extended:

Attention Pennsylvania drivers: Due to #COVID19, driver deadlines have been extended. For more details and FAQs visit: https://t.co/ApW7jG4mJR pic.twitter.com/QqcLTZTl61 — Pennsylvania (@PennsylvaniaGov) April 28, 2020

CP Arts Festival Will Go Virtual:

Events for a virtual @CPArtsFestival in July are starting to take shape https://t.co/yHoVfoe0Nd — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) April 28, 2020

Effects on Centre County Farmers Markets:

"They’re going to be real different than what people are used to when they go to a farmers market." (Story by @BretPallottoCDT) https://t.co/s3OWv0MAab — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) April 29, 2020

PUA (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) Eligibility:

The federal CARES Act includes a temporary program called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). PUA is for those who do not qualify for regular unemployment compensation but are financially struggling from #COVID19. Apply for PUA: https://t.co/2Od27eGsNR pic.twitter.com/9aVifcWtBZ — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 28, 2020

Reopening Standards:

We won’t use one single tool to determine how and when we reopen PA, and ultimately #COVID19 will set the timeline. A county can make the list for consideration to open if they have had fewer than 50 new confirmed cases per 100,000 population reported in the previous 14 days. pic.twitter.com/GjyRNnyqLD — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 27, 2020

Penn State Exhibits, Talks, Tours Go Online:

State College Congregations to Ring Bells on Sunday for Front-Line Workers: