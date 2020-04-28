Local Coronavirus Updates 4/28

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 87 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

SELECT OUTDOOR RECREATION VENUES REOPENING:

Golf courses, marinas and private campgrounds in Pennsylvania can reopen on Friday https://t.co/AbW7uSRuNa — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) April 28, 2020

ARTS FESTIVAL TO GO VIRTUAL:

Events for a virtual @CPArtsFestival in July are starting to take shape https://t.co/yHoVfoe0Nd — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) April 28, 2020

PANDEMIC UNEMPLOYMENT ELIGIBILITY:

The federal CARES Act includes a temporary program called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). PUA is for those who do not qualify for regular unemployment compensation but are financially struggling from #COVID19. Apply for PUA: https://t.co/2Od27eGsNR pic.twitter.com/9aVifcWtBZ — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 28, 2020

CHECK YOUR UC CLAIM STATUS:

Officials with the Department of Labor and Industry say you can check the status of your UC claim by going to https://t.co/MpCjKRw4oO.

If you've waited more than 3 weeks for a PIN, they say you should request a new one.https://t.co/iTDkQtAAfC pic.twitter.com/zwqUdqjrXP — 6 News (@WJACTV) April 28, 2020

DELAYED ELECTIVE HOSPITAL PROCEDURES CAN PROCEED:

Delayed elective procedures and admissions can move forward at hospitals as long as they follow safety guidelines, the Department of Health said Monday.https://t.co/jb7qDXCBA2 — 6 News (@WJACTV) April 27, 2020

CONSTRUCTION RESUMES FRIDAY: