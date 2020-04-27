LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 4/27

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 87 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown

More Businesses Approved for Funding:

Seven businesses within the 6 News viewing area have been approved for fundinghttps://t.co/5JqudaV76l — 6 News (@WJACTV) April 26, 2020

Centre Region Council of Governments Aims to Reduce Food Waste:

With shopping habits changing with the COVID-19 pandemic, bulk shopping can lead to food waste from uneaten leftovers and spoiled produce, impacting families’ grocery budgets. https://t.co/rDQ4KXIhvD — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) April 27, 2020

Curbside Pickup for Additional PA Liquor stores Begins Today:

#REMINDER: Beginning on Monday, the PLCB says that it will expand its curbside pickup to 389 additional stores https://t.co/iUfOXPRqFI — 6 News (@WJACTV) April 27, 2020

Sheetz Giving Free Coffee to First Responders:

Sheetz is offering free coffee to first responders and health care workers that are working hard to keep us all safe!! https://t.co/Zs1KRfSAq8 — WTAJ News (@WTAJnews) April 27, 2020

Online Club for High School Students:

.@JanaMarieFounda offers new interactive online club for high school students https://t.co/Mv88o8EGki — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) April 24, 2020

Bellefonte Children’s Fair Canceled:

Officials with the Bellefonte Sunrise Rotary Club say the 71st annual Bellefonte Children's Fair, that was scheduled for June 6th, has been canceled.https://t.co/iG2LNUYjTj — 6 News (@WJACTV) April 25, 2020

Pennsylvania Roadhouse Rally Postpones Event:

The Pennsylvania Roundhouse Rally organization announced that it is postponing its first event of the season, scheduled for May, until Octoberhttps://t.co/iGftUw6RA0 — 6 News (@WJACTV) April 25, 2020

Deadline to Sign Up to Vote by Mail in Primary Election is May 26:

More than half a million Pennsylvanians have signed up to vote by mail in the June 2 primary election. 🇺🇸 The deadline to sign up is only a month away: May 26 at 5 p.m. Sign up today at https://t.co/INrXmWUL1O. 📬 pic.twitter.com/4s3eatbXfv — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 26, 2020

Curbside Recycling Pickup Resumes Today:

[/vc_column_text][/vc_column][/vc_row]