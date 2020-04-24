LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 4/24

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 77 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

PENN STATE TO FREEZE TUITION FOR 2020-2021 ACADEMIC YEAR:

Penn State is planning to freeze tuition for the 2020-21 academic year https://t.co/nKknhmKp1O — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) April 23, 2020

PENN STATE FINANCIAL CUTS:

Facing estimated $260M in losses, Penn State announces cost-cutting measures, potential layoffs https://t.co/dhViDD0wgm — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) April 23, 2020

MORE PA LIQUOR STORES TO OPEN FOR CURBSIDE PICKUP:

The PLCB announced it will expand its recently introduced curbside pickup service to 389 additional Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations across PA.https://t.co/XeiEVbRmox — 6 News (@WJACTV) April 24, 2020

HAVE SUPPLIES TO DONATE? TELL THE PA DEPT. OF HEALTH:

Gov. Wolf announced the launch of a new online web portal that will allow individuals, corporations and community organizations to inform the state Department of Health of any medical supplies available to be donated.https://t.co/FuZc0tYXdm — 6 News (@WJACTV) April 23, 2020

GIANT HIRING 3,000 TEAM MEMBERS:

The Giant Company announced that it plans to hire an additional 3,000 team members to meet the surging demand for groceries as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.https://t.co/OFZ3DsDeCF — 6 News (@WJACTV) April 23, 2020

SALVATION ARMY AND OPERATION BBQ GIVING FREE FOOD:

Every Thursday, starting at 10 a.m., the Salvation Army give out nearly 700 breakfasts and frozen dinners from Operation BBQ Relief to families in need. https://t.co/zMUHI6CqKI — WTAJ News (@WTAJnews) April 23, 2020

ANOTHER INMATE TESTS POSITIVE:

The Centre County Correctional Facility has confirmed its second inmate case of COVID-19 https://t.co/aIsQNMXYi7 — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) April 23, 2020

TESTING AVAILABLE IN PHILIPSBURG:

Coronavirus testing now available by @GeisingerHealth in Philipsburg (Story by @ByJoshMoyer)https://t.co/7nnG6bEk5u — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) April 24, 2020

MENTAL HEALTH HOTLINES:

It’s normal to feel stress, fear, and anxiety in the middle of a global pandemic. Mental health resources are available for Pennsylvanians. Please reach out if you could use some support. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/wLDEoJ1db6 — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 24, 2020

