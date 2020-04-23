LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 4/23
At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 76 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)
Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!
Tom Wolf Announces Plan for Phased Re-opening:
Yesterday I announced the phases of my plan to gradually reopen Pennsylvania.
Currently, all 67 counties are in the most strict phase of my plan — the red phase. As conditions improve, counties and regions will have fewer restrictions.
Details: https://t.co/vruI34s7cH. pic.twitter.com/4zlqIi8NNg
— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 23, 2020
CCRRA to Resume Curbside Recycle Pickup Next Week:
.@CCRRA1 will resume curbside recycling pickup next week https://t.co/kkxW1azJeD
— StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) April 22, 2020
Boalsburg Memorial Day Events Canceled:
Boalsburg Memorial Day events — including the fire company carnival and parade and Day in Town — have been canceled. Some virtual activities, including the 6 p.m. service, are being planned https://t.co/DgMsV1uSS9
— StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) April 22, 2020
State College’s First Pride Parade Will Be Online:
Organizers had already planned for the festival to be canceled before @State_CollegePA approved a measure Monday to cancel all events through June 30. From @ByJoshMoyer: https://t.co/VdRRuGi69y
— Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) April 23, 2020
Car Sales to Resume at Dealerships following Gov. Wolf Announcement:
This week, Gov. Wolf announced cars can be bought and sold online, meaning some people are able to return to work.https://t.co/1OEdj3GxUH
— 6 News (@WJACTV) April 23, 2020
Centre Region COG Launches Waste Reduction Program:
Centre Region COG launches food waste reduction campaign https://t.co/fMi6Nmjz12
— StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) April 22, 2020