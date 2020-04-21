LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 4/21

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 77 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown

ICYMI: Gov. Tom wolf has extended Pennsylvania's stay-at-home order to May 8 at which point the commonwealth will begin to be gradually reopened.https://t.co/vxzTlVDB5J pic.twitter.com/yrqOMAtjBZ — 6 News (@WJACTV) April 20, 2020

Pennsylvanians will have to stay at home a bit longer, but a date has been set for the gradual reopening of the economy, Gov. Tom Wolf announced. https://t.co/nk1XhRSDMw — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) April 20, 2020

Stores plan to accept calls daily between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., or until they reach the maximum number of orders they can fulfill Monday through Saturday. From @BretPallottoCDT: https://t.co/DngxluHYuu — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) April 20, 2020

. @SEDA_COG will provide $400,000 in new loans for local businesses in its 11-county region. From @marley_parish: https://t.co/XTA1t90yt8 — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) April 21, 2020

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has started releasing ZIP code-level information about #coronavirus cases.https://t.co/rtwAgpc3iO — 6 News (@WJACTV) April 21, 2020

State College Borough Council voted to rescind special activity permits through June 30, canceling or postponing seven festivals and events scheduled to take place over the next two months https://t.co/qMV3TuIvTz — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) April 20, 2020

Penn State cancels or postpones non-essential, in-person events and meetings through at least June 19 https://t.co/wXBdktyhXQ — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) April 20, 2020

[/vc_column_text][/vc_column][/vc_row]