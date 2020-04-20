LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 4/20

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 73 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

A Message from Gov. Tom Wolf and Plans for Reopening MAY 8:

Gov. Tom Wolf said Pennsylvania’s stay-at-home order will remain in effect until May 8 and then a regional approach will be taken to reopen the commonwealth.https://t.co/vxzTlVDB5J — 6 News (@WJACTV) April 20, 2020

I’ve never been more proud of our commonwealth or more lifted by the spirt of our people Together we have protected our most vulnerable from illness. And together we will lift Pennsylvania up from #COVID19. My plan for relief, reopening, and recovery: https://t.co/KE0KMrGVpl. pic.twitter.com/ZyUqgHISSM — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 20, 2020

Masks Now Required for Entering Essential Businesses:

Starting at 8 p.m., Pennsylvania officials will begin enforcing an order that requires face masks to be worn by workers and customers at essential businesses. https://t.co/9x6AGjaXce — WTAJ News (@WTAJnews) April 19, 2020

CATA Riders Required to Wear Masks:

UPDATE // PLEASE NOTE: Effective Monday, April 20: All riders are REQUIRED to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when using CATA services for the safety of our passengers https://t.co/njGwRoLzty pic.twitter.com/Auj7Xk8Svo — CATABUS (@CATABUS) April 20, 2020

Select Liquor Stores to Open with Curb-side pickup:

Officials ask customers for patience as sales start.https://t.co/veCA2AEAxA — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) April 19, 2020

ICYMI: Select State Stores will be offering curbside pick-up. You can view the full list of stores by clicking the link below. https://t.co/54n3usaJuD — WTAJ News (@WTAJnews) April 20, 2020

Sheetz introduces Special Hours for At-Risk Customers:

#REMINDER: Beginning today, all Sheetz locations in Pa will host a special hour of service for at-risk customers, from 2 to 3 p.m. every Sundayhttps://t.co/X8avhUHpRe — 6 News (@WJACTV) April 19, 2020

Big Spring Spirits Producing Hand Sanitizer:

Get your mask ready for Gov. Tom Wolf's order starting at 8 p.m., learn about what local distillery is doing to help first responders and see where you can get curbside delivery of wine and liquor starting Monday. That and more in today's updates.https://t.co/UM2v14yDoD — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) April 19, 2020

Ghost Town Trail Challenge Postponed: