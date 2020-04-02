Local Coronavirus Updates 4/2

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 28 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

Mount Nittany Medical Center has its first hospitalized patient being treated for COVID-19

PA Primary Election Dates:

The primary election will be held on June 2, 2020. 📅 Voter registration deadline: May 18

✉️ Mail-in & absentee ballot request deadline: May 26

✅ Return ballot deadline: June 2

🗳️ Primary Election Day: June 2 Learn more: https://t.co/zDUle3TtjZ pic.twitter.com/yEpnQ15SRY — PA Department of State (@PAStateDept) April 2, 2020

STATE COLLEGE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH UPDATE

Dear Parents and Guardians:

Beginning next week, we are going to change the way we distribute meals to our families. Instead of daily pick-ups at three locations, we will be handing out meal kits on Wednesdays only at the High School parking lot. Weekly meal kits will be available for any child age 18 and younger and will have enough food for breakfast and lunch for 5 days. To be clear, meals will continue to be distributed daily through Friday, April 3. Then next week, there will be no meals handed out on Monday or Tuesday; the first weekly pick-up will be Wednesday, April 8. Extra food will be handed out on Friday to help cover when no meals are served on Monday and Tuesday.

Place Your Orders

To facilitate this change, we will need families to place their weekly orders by 8 a.m. each Monday. You are able to customize your orders and pick what suits your family’s preferences. By filling out an order form you will also be guaranteed the meals. Place your orders via this form: https://forms.gle/4BtEWjWAY78Lisjp6. (Find the live link each week at www.scasd.org/schoolmeals)

Walk ups

A limited number of meals will be available for those who did not order ahead of time. However, these meals will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Meal Details

Each lunch kit will include five servings for each child of the chosen entree along with bulk portions of vegetables, fruits and milk. Breakfasts will also be provided in the form of five complete meals, one for each child in the household.

Pickup Procedures

Pickups will be on Wednesdays only from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the State College Area High School North Parking Lot. This lot is located across the street from the main high school building at 653 Westerly Parkway in State College. Upon arrival, families are asked to enter the parking lot via Plaza Drive. Food service staff will then guide you through the process. Children must be present in order for meals to be provided.

If you have no way to pick up your own meals, complete this form. SCASD Student Services will work with you to help meet your needs.

For any other questions or concerns, please reach out to me at mas15@scasd.org or call 814-231-5095.

Centre County Temporary Recycle Drop-off Locations:

Summers on Allen 2020 Cancelled:

The "Summers on Allen" temporary pedestrian plaza won't be happening this year

Catholic Churches Closed:

Local Catholic church buildings will be closed and outdoor services and activities prohibited following new directives Bishop Mark Bartchak

Statewide Stay-At-Home-Order: