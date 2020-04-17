LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 4/17

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 73 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown

Special Olympics Pennsylvania cancels Summer Games but hopes to capture spirit virtually https://t.co/kcBrkHsWlZ — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) April 16, 2020

Penn State will continue remote and online learning through the summer https://t.co/9hlki1XJ7G — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) April 16, 2020

Sheetz expands free meal program for kids in need to be available at all 600 locationshttps://t.co/cuxfQJEpuO pic.twitter.com/DWXSDBMBgd — 6 News (@WJACTV) April 17, 2020