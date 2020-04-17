LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 4/17
At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 73 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)
Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!
#BREAKING: @4thFest, @CPArtsFestival and others will not be held this summer. From @marley_parish: https://t.co/C2JO69SHsc
Special Olympics Pennsylvania cancels Summer Games but hopes to capture spirit virtually https://t.co/kcBrkHsWlZ
Penn State will continue remote and online learning through the summer https://t.co/9hlki1XJ7G
Sheetz expands free meal program for kids in need to be available at all 600 locationshttps://t.co/cuxfQJEpuO pic.twitter.com/DWXSDBMBgd
New York has extended stay-at-home orders until May 15, but Gov. Wolf says he doesn't have any plans for PA to follow suit just yet.https://t.co/ny5A7oFY4M
