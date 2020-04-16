Local Coronavirus Updates 4/16

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 73 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown

Penn State plans to extend online-only classes through summer, reduces summer tuition (by @ByJoshMoyer) https://t.co/jReNQv92eY — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) April 16, 2020

As @YMCAOCC adds food giveaway sites throughout Centre County, a new program made possible by a @USDA grant gave away hundreds of boxes of food Wednesday. From @marley_parish and @ADreyPhotos: https://t.co/etgZ8uxLxj — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) April 16, 2020