LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 4/15

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 72 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown

“This order provides critical protections for the workers needed to run and operate these life-sustaining establishments,” Governor Wolf said. https://t.co/SQrRd6EwHv — 6 News (@WJACTV) April 15, 2020

💵'GET MY PAYMENT' 💵 The IRS has an online tool to help track the status of your stimulus money from the coronavirus emergency relief bill.https://t.co/uR8GOPuNKe — 6 News (@WJACTV) April 15, 2020

University Park Airport will receive more than $2.3 million in CARES Act funding https://t.co/dFP1Fnpxvo — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) April 14, 2020

Centre County will furlough some employees beginning at the end of this week https://t.co/69oXTm7aoe — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) April 14, 2020

You might not be able to attend the Blue White game this weekend, but Penn State is putting together a "virtual tailgate" so you can make the most of it. Details: https://t.co/RCTB0H3WLq pic.twitter.com/uElpbv6yI4 — WTAJ News (@WTAJnews) April 14, 2020

Beginning April 19th, Sams will have "Hero Hours" every Sunday for first responders and health care workers. Membership during this time is not required. https://t.co/6BbARjsSSo — WTAJ News (@WTAJnews) April 14, 2020