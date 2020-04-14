LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 4/14

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 70 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown

Sue Paterno is giving $100,000 to support Penn State students in need during the COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/ouZUId3k6V — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) April 13, 2020

As part of the effort to help businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, @GovernorTomWolf today announced businesses that collect Pennsylvania sales tax will not have to make Accelerated Sales Tax prepayments over the next three months.https://t.co/ESnY6bcn46 — Office of the Governor (@GovernorsOffice) April 14, 2020

Pennsylvania residents out of work to begin getting extra $600 in federal unemployment benefits next weekhttps://t.co/0j1FsDdFeZ — WFMZ-TV 69News (@69News) April 12, 2020