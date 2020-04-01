Local Coronavirus Updates 4/1

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 27 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown

IMPORTANT: GOV. TOM WOLF ISSUES STATEWIDE STAY-AT-HOME ORDER:

Today I am issuing a statewide Stay at Home Order to further mitigate the spread of #COVID19. Each and every one of us is responsible for protecting our families, friends, and neighbors. Keep up the hard work. We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/rSijEWppyb — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 1, 2020

State and Federal Aid for Businesses Outlined:

Centre County Commissioner Mark Higgins outlined the state and federal assistance programs that are available for businesses adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/2tsxAdBW6J — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) March 31, 2020

Penn State Out-of-Towners Urged Not to Return:

Penn State urges out-of-town students not to return to State College amid stay-at-home orders https://t.co/nMezPWE4iR — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) March 31, 2020

Sheetz Offering Free Meals to Children in Need:

Sheetz announced that it will be giving out free meals to children in need during the COVID-19 outbreak.https://t.co/JaHPm1c6dI — 6 News (@WJACTV) April 1, 2020

Housing and Food Service refunds for Penn State students:

Penn State students with Housing and Food Service contracts will soon begin receiving prorated refunds for their room and board fees. Details ⬇️ https://t.co/e7GIjrvZwZ — Penn State (@penn_state) April 1, 2020

STAY-AT-HOME Order Extended and PA Schools closed indefinitely: