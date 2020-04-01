LISTEN

Local Coronavirus Updates 4/1

Local Coronavirus Updates 4/1
Local Coronavirus Updates 4/1

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 27 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

IMPORTANT: GOV. TOM WOLF ISSUES STATEWIDE STAY-AT-HOME ORDER:

State and Federal Aid for Businesses Outlined:

Penn State Out-of-Towners Urged Not to Return:

Sheetz Offering Free Meals to Children in Need:

Housing and Food Service refunds for Penn State students:

STAY-AT-HOME Order Extended and PA Schools closed indefinitely:

