Local Coronavirus Updates 3/31

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 26 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown

Gov. Tom Wolf extends the stay-at-home order timeline for Pennsylvania counties, including Centre, and says schools and business across the state will remain closed until further notice. (by @marley_parish) https://t.co/iqfWqlPEIK — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) March 30, 2020

The @SchlowLibrary building is closed through at least April 30, but the digital library is loaded with new content for your convenience and pleasure.https://t.co/fFyIFA7720 — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) March 31, 2020

