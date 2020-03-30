Local Coronavirus Updates 3/30

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 22 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

Stay at Home Order in Place for Centre County:

The latest counties added to my Stay at Home Order are: 📍Beaver

📍Centre

📍Washington Reminder: ALL Pennsylvanians should be staying home. The residents of these counties are ordered to do so, and are only permitted to leave for tasks crucial to sustaining their lives. pic.twitter.com/YfHVi7s7QQ — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) March 28, 2020

Centre County Playground closed:

Centre Region playgrounds will be closed starting Monday following the stay-at-home order for Centre County https://t.co/R0io4wY5kw — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) March 29, 2020

Volunteers begin to make masks:

State College Mask Makers are putting their sewing skills to work for the medical community https://t.co/llzj1nmPHR — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) March 29, 2020

Beaver Stadium Run goes Virtual:

Centre County Curbside Recycling Collection Suspended:

