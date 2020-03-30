LISTEN

Local Coronavirus Updates 3/30

Local Coronavirus Updates 3/30
No Response Permalink

Local Coronavirus Updates 3/30

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 22 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown

 

Stay at Home Order in Place for Centre County:

Centre County Playground closed:

Volunteers begin to make masks:

Beaver Stadium Run goes Virtual:

[/vc_column][/vc_row]

Centre County Curbside Recycling Collection Suspended:

About the author

austyn3WZ austyn More posts by this author
, , , ,
Permalink

Related Posts

Leave a comment

POST COMMENT