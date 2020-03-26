Local Coronavirus Updates 3/26
At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 9 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)
Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!
#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown
Penn State Optional Grading System:
A new system gives @penn_state students options. From @BretPallottoCDT: https://t.co/T4rv7plknq
— Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) March 26, 2020
PA Primaries delayed five weeks:
ICYMI: PA pushed back its primary election by five weeks due to coronavirus concernshttps://t.co/NONRf8BTtL
— The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) March 26, 2020
SMALL BUSINESS LOANS AVAILABLE:[/vc_column_text][/vc_column][/vc_row]
Drive-Thru testing starts at Mt. Nittany Health:
Mount Nittany Health (@MountNittany) starts up a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in State College, by appointment. @ByJoshMoyer has details: https://t.co/4Ku2tC0okW
— Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) March 26, 2020
Charter Bus Co. suspending travel in and out of NYC:
The charter bus company announced Thursday that all travel in and out of New York City will be suspended, following a petition signed by hundreds to end arrivals in State College. From @marley_parish: https://t.co/00cKW59Q5H
— Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) March 26, 2020
Suspension of PA inmate visitation extended:
The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections has extended the suspension of inmate visitation through April 20.https://t.co/i17WlshmmS
— 6 News (@WJACTV) March 25, 2020