Local Coronavirus Updates 3/26

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 9 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

Penn State Optional Grading System:

PA Primaries delayed five weeks:

ICYMI: PA pushed back its primary election by five weeks due to coronavirus concernshttps://t.co/NONRf8BTtL — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) March 26, 2020

SMALL BUSINESS LOANS AVAILABLE:

Drive-Thru testing starts at Mt. Nittany Health:

Mount Nittany Health (@MountNittany) starts up a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in State College, by appointment. @ByJoshMoyer has details: https://t.co/4Ku2tC0okW — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) March 26, 2020

Charter Bus Co. suspending travel in and out of NYC:

The charter bus company announced Thursday that all travel in and out of New York City will be suspended, following a petition signed by hundreds to end arrivals in State College. From @marley_parish: https://t.co/00cKW59Q5H — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) March 26, 2020

Suspension of PA inmate visitation extended: