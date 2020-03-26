LISTEN

Local Coronavirus Updates 3/26

Local Coronavirus Updates 3/26
No Response Permalink

Local Coronavirus Updates 3/26

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 9 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown

 

Penn State Optional Grading System:

PA Primaries delayed five weeks:

SMALL BUSINESS LOANS AVAILABLE:

[/vc_column_text][/vc_column][/vc_row]

Drive-Thru testing starts at Mt. Nittany Health:

Charter Bus Co. suspending travel in and out of NYC:

Suspension of PA inmate visitation extended:

About the author

austyn3WZ austyn More posts by this author
, , , ,
Permalink

Related Posts

Leave a comment

POST COMMENT