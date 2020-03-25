Local Coronavirus Updates 3/25
At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 7 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)
Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!
First Case on Penn State Campus:
First COVID-19 case confirmed on University Park campus.
The University has protocols in place and isolating anyone who is suspected of having COVID-19 as well as follow up with any individuals who may have been exposed.https://t.co/Mr2wNirjwG
— Penn State (@penn_state) March 24, 2020
Parking fees in State College suspended:
State College suspends parking fees at garages and meters, other restrictions lifted https://t.co/S9vCaWeRqM
— StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) March 24, 2020
Penn State Seniors to Graduate in Two Phases:
The first phase will grant students their degrees, while the second will be a "physical celebration" https://t.co/es0I52sfnY
— The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) March 25, 2020
Cata Bus Schedule Changes:
The buildings of @SchlowLibrary, @BellefonteArt and more are closed, but programming has moved online. From @TheHollyRiddle: https://t.co/rnemeYGM1r
— Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) March 25, 2020