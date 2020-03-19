Local Coronavirus Updates 3/19

At this time, State College does not have any confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), but local schools are organizers are taking precautions and postponing events dealing with a significant amount of people.

Here is what we know so far, but keep checking back because we will continue to keep you updated.

We’re still in this together!

Penn State Extending Remote Classes through the rest of the Spring semester:

Penn State is extending remote course delivery through the spring semester. Spring commencement ceremony plans are postponed. “Please know, while we are not together physically, we are here to support you virtually in any way we can." – Pres. Barronhttps://t.co/hfzGifMyen — Penn State (@penn_state) March 18, 2020

Governor Wolf implements new mitigation guidance:

All PA counties are now under community mitigation guidance for #COVID19. This means:

🍽 All restaurants/bars need to close dine-in facilities

🚫 No visitors at prisons/nursing homes

🚗 You should refrain from non-essential travel

🧒 Child care licensed by PA is closed pic.twitter.com/cwFe6IL5kY — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) March 18, 2020

Centre Region Council of Governments (COG) announces new restrictions:

“To protect the health of the public and COG employees during the COVID-19 crisis, while maintaining essential functions, the Centre Region Council of Governments (COG) announced that the following measures will take place effective immediately and will continue through at least April 3, 2020:

Public access to the COG building is restricted. Only visitors dropping off plans or picking up permits at the Code Administration Office. Plan review and inspections for buildings under construction are considered an essential function. For general questions or to schedule an inspection, please call the Code Agency at 814.231.3056 or email Tammy Strouse, CRCA Office Manager; at TES@crcog.net. Rental inspections have been suspended through April 3.

Public access to Centre Region Parks and Recreation is restricted, but a dropbox for paperwork and is located at 2040 Sandy Drive, State College, Suite A. Additionally, staff is available by telephone at 814.231.3071 or email at crpr@crcog.net.

Refuse customers are asked to place all trash in bags (but not recyclables) and possibly

contaminated materials out of recycling bins.

Room and facility reservations at the above locations have been canceled through April 30."

County Offices closed for in-person visits:

While @CentreCountyGov is asking the public not to make in-person visits to county offices, services will continue to operate. @marley_parish has more on how to access services. https://t.co/01JQXaWEfy — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) March 18, 2020

Target adjusts its hours for senior shoppers:

Target announced that it will introduce a dedicated shopping hour every Wednesday morning for vulnerable guests starting tomorrow.https://t.co/laA4tsHA4J — 6 News (@WJACTV) March 17, 2020

Mt. Nittany Medical Center restricting visitation:

Visitors for hospitalized patients will no longer be permitted, except for special circumstances, @MountNittany said.https://t.co/5Ktg9dWzYd — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) March 18, 2020

