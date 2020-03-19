LISTEN

Local Coronavirus Updates 3/19

Local Coronavirus Updates 3/19
Local Coronavirus Updates 3/19

At this time, State College does not have any confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), but local schools are organizers are taking precautions and postponing events dealing with a significant amount of people.

Here is what we know so far, but keep checking back because we will continue to keep you updated.

We’re still in this together!

Penn State Extending Remote Classes through the rest of the Spring semester:

Governor Wolf implements new mitigation guidance:

Centre Region Council of Governments (COG) announces new restrictions:

“To protect the health of the public and COG employees during the COVID-19 crisis, while maintaining essential functions, the Centre Region Council of Governments (COG) announced that the following measures will take place effective immediately and will continue through at least April 3, 2020:

  • Public access to the COG building is restricted.  Only visitors dropping off plans or picking up permits at the Code Administration Office. Plan review and inspections for buildings under construction are considered an essential function.  For general questions or to schedule an inspection, please call the Code Agency at 814.231.3056 or email Tammy Strouse, CRCA Office Manager; at TES@crcog.net.  Rental inspections have been suspended through April 3.  
  • Public access to Centre Region Parks and Recreation is restricted, but a dropbox for paperwork and is located at 2040 Sandy Drive, State College, Suite A. Additionally, staff is available by telephone at 814.231.3071 or email at crpr@crcog.net.
  • Refuse customers are asked to place all trash in bags (but not recyclables) and possibly 
    contaminated materials out of recycling bins.
  • Room and facility reservations at the above locations have been canceled through April 30.”

Click HERE for more details

 

County Offices closed for in-person visits:

Target adjusts its hours for senior shoppers:

Mt. Nittany Medical Center restricting visitation:

Parks and Rec cancels spring programs

