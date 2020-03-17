Local Coronavirus Updates 3/17
At this time, State College does not have any confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), but local schools are organizers are taking precautions and postponing events dealing with a significant amount of people.
Here is what we know so far, but keep checking back because we will continue to update this article:
In response to Governor Tom Wolf's mitigation guidance regarding #COVID19, all Driver License Centers and Photo License Centers in #Pennsylvania will be closed for two weeks effective close of business on Monday, March 16. Details ➡️ https://t.co/Dg3odduyFz pic.twitter.com/AXgboyNIUj
The public can access trails, lakes, roads and parking for passive and dispersed recreation, such as hiking; however, all facilities at #PAStateParks & #PAStateForests will be closed for 14 days effective Tues., March 17, to help slow spread of #COVID19 ➡️ https://t.co/ClqSvOgEyh pic.twitter.com/atgMSsldRr
Beginning Tuesday, March 17, our first hour of operations will be dedicated to our senior shoppers. All stores will also close an hour earlier in order for employees to clean and restock shelves. Learn more about these change here: https://t.co/53rc2gMeVr
