Local Coronavirus Updates 3/17

At this time, State College does not have any confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), but local schools are organizers are taking precautions and postponing events dealing with a significant amount of people.

Here is what we know so far, but keep checking back because we will continue to update this article:

https://twitter.com/PAWineSpirits/status/1239652134225879040

