Kennedy’s Kickstart…. Captain’s Log: Day 22 of Covid Quarantine

Well…. I am failing at life these days. I have to say that what started as a very positive mindset has turned into a mess. If you would have walked into my apartment 3 days ago you would have thought that I was a troll. Let me take you for a tour. When you walk into my place to your left there is a pile of all of the boxes from the extreme amount of drunkin and bored shopping that I have been doing. Mixed in with that there are empty bottles and boxes of wine, take out containers and multiple pizza boxes. Moving to the living room you cannot see the floor because it is covered with pieces of a puzzle that I started a week ago and just left. There are dirty mugs on the coffee table and stale popcorn and wrappers on the floor. moving to the kitchen there are no longer dishes, mugs and silverware in the cabinets and drawers but all in and around the sink… I have to open my window due to the slight smell. Next is the bathroom that has dirty towels on the floor and hair everywhere.. Seriously, how am I not bald yet? After that is my home studio and video office/ closet. Bomb! Just picture a clothing bomb that went off in here and I just shut the door. Lastly the place that I should call my sanctuary, my bedroom, is anything but. The bed unwashed and unmade. Stains from the food I have been eating in bed the last week. Wine stains on the floor, dirty wine and coffee mugs and glasses just everywhere. Seriously, does anyone know when we are actually suppose to transition from coffee to wine? Plates, empty cheez it boxes, and wrappers next to my bed. In this moment I am NOT ok. I am sad and miss my friends. I miss adventure and laughter and my routine has gone belly up and speaking of bellys mine has grown with this mess. I hit a wall so hard as i do an at home walk through with my friend Renee and she just says oh Kenendy, you have got to do something for you and about this mess. “NO ONE SHOULD LIVE LIKE THAT” she yelled at me. So I took some time to self reflect and figured that the mess was going a bit deeper than boredom. So, I took charge and wrote myself a letter. I letter that truly got me out of my funk and motivated me to be better to myself! I cannot stress this enough. During this quarantine, SELF LOVE IS SOOOOOO IMPORTANT! I can proudly say that, I tossed all the boxes, cleaned the entire place, did all the laundry and dishes and I am finally feeling like myself again! Please know that we all are hitting a wall with this, it is a scary time, but no matter what we are all in this together. Thank you for being here with me!!!

XX Kenendy!

—