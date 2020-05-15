Kennedy’s Best Tweets of the Week

Jeff Ross @realjeffreyross…My mood just died of Covid-19.

Linda @turtledumplin…Nothing makes you feel dumber than trying to help your 14-year-old with their math homework.

Larry The Cable Guy @GitRDoneLarry…I really don’t understand why Las Vegas had to be closed. I mean, if you didn’t contract anything when it was open…you’re good.

Laura Marie @lmegordon…Other girls wear their husbands’ clothes and they look cute, but I borrowed some cargo shorts this morning and now I’ve got a landscaping business.

The Notorious B.E.V. @blade_funner…A crab has one big arm because that’s the one he uses to bring all the groceries in.

Gravy @offbeatoliv…If “life is a highway” then I just ran over spike strips.