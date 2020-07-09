Kennedy Goes Vegan~ oof!!

Okay, so I haven’t been the best with my diet or health since all of the restrictions from the pandemic have been lifted… okay, I’ve actually been the complete opposite, it’s been bad. I’ve been eating everything in site and I haven’t done anything for my health in over a month. I’ve been blaming it on going back to school, making excuses that ordering a quick pizza will give me more time to do schoolwork. In reality it’s just given me more time to watch Gossip Girl… BTW, I’m obsessed. Am I the only one left at the end of season 4 that is still team Blair and Chuck? Anyway, going vegan. Oh wait, I didn’t tell you that yet… I’m a mess (honestly do you expect less?) So with me eating everything, I’ve been feeling awful, I mean AWFUL! My back, my body, my confidence, all reverting back to the old me. I’m just uncomfortable. My good friend Justin had suggested that I try being vegan for 21 days to see what the results would be. He had done it and said that he never felt better and was never going back. I love me a big ole steak and mmmm pizza, so I’m not sure how this is going to go. All I know is that I need a change and it’s time to get my ish back together. So starting on Monday this chick is going vegan. Come along with me on my journey and wish me luck! If you have any recipe suggestions or restaurants I should try please message me on Facebook or Instagram! Here goes nothing!

Xx Kennedy