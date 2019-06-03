It’s Official! Robert Pattinson set to play ‘The Batman’

I’ve been hesitant to really go into this subject because the rumors were so touch-and-go when speculation grew that this was happening. But it’s happening! The new Batman is Robert Pattinson!

The upcoming movie by Warner Bros. studios had their eyes set on the the former vampire heartthrob for a few weeks during negotiations, but the film’s director Matt Reeves put all speculation to rest with this tweet late Sunday night:

(Notice the three little bat emojis)

Rumors of this decision was met with a lot of backlash on the internet, most likely due to the fact that for so long Pattinson was the face of the Twilight craze. BUT. Let it not be forgotten that there was similar opposition when it was first announced that Heath Ledger would play the Joker in The Dark Knight … And we all know how legendary that ended up being.

“The Batman” will hit theaters June 25, 2021. Pre-production is expected to start this summer.

Way to go, Edward. You’re finally gonna turn into a bat.

Bella Swan: I know what you are.

Edward Cullen: Say it. Out loud. Say it.

Bella Swan: Batman. pic.twitter.com/X86WL1ojGf — Jeremy Baker (@Jeremy_Baker) May 17, 2019

Here’s what I think of this casting.

