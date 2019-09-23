Highlights and Complete List of Winners of the 2019 Emmys

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards were held last night, and in case you missed it, worry not. Here’s a recap on the highlights of what went down.

The biggest stories of the night included the wins HBO’s Game of Thrones snatched up. Despite their controversial final season, they took home 12 of the record-breaking 32 golden statues they were nominated for, including Peter Dinklage’s award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama series, and the big one – Outstanding Drama Series. Another big win for HBO was for Chernobyl, which took home the award for Outstanding Limited Series. (Excellent show, in my opinion. Very recommend)

Among other big winners was Fleabag, the Amazon series that finally knocked The Marvelous Ms. Maisel and VEEP off their thrones by winning Outstanding Comedy Series.

But of course, it’s not all just about which actors/shows took home which awards. It’s also about the juicy stuff that happened between the moments the statues were awarded.

The host-less ceremony wasn’t completely host-less. Homer Simpson, the king of Fox, made an appearance as an augmented-reality host at one point of the show:

Halsey also performed a gorgeous rendition of “Time After Time” during the “In Memoriam” segment, in which they paid tribute to recently-passed members of the industry such as Doris Day, Cokie Roberts, Valerie Harper and Stan Lee.

The night was not absent of some awkward moments, however. Perhaps the most cringe-y one was when Kim Kardashian and half-sister Kendall Jenner were laughed at by the audience when the sisters claimed that their show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians was “real” and “unscripted”. If you look closely, you can see Kendall’s eyes widen slightly when the laughter starts mid-sentence, which suggests that they were not trying to make a joke. Lol.

There was awkward audience laughter when Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner said their family tells their stories "unfiltered and unscripted." Yikes. #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/H6XH3g6L1L — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) September 23, 2019

Also worth noting is the truly stirring acceptance speech Michelle Williams made about the importance of equal pay for women and putting value into their work in the workplace – for which she earned a standing ovation. See the moment below.

Here’s the complete list of winners for the 2019 Emmy’s.

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Bodyguard” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO) (WINNER)

“Killing Eve” (AMC/BBC America)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Pose” (FX)

“Succession” (HBO)

“This Is Us” (NBC)



Comedy Series

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag” (Amazon Prime) (WINNER)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime)

“Russian Doll” (Netflix)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

“Veep” (HBO)

Limited Series

“Chernobyl” (HBO) (WINNER)

“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

“Sharp Objects” (HBO)

“When They See Us” (Netflix)



Television Movie

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” (Netflix) (WINNER)

“Brexit” (HBO)

“Deadwood: The Movie” (HBO)

“King Lear” (Amazon Prime)

“My Dinner with Hervé” (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”) (WINNER)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) (WINNER)

Viola Davis (“How to Get Away With Murder”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series



Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”) (WINNER)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series



Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) (WINNER)



Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie



Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”) (WINNER)

Mahershala Ali (“True Detective”)

Benicio Del Toro (“Escape at Dannemora”)

Hugh Grant (“A Very English Scandal”)

Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)

Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects”)

Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“When They See Us”)

Joey King (“The Act”)

Niecy Nash (“When They See Us”)

Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”) (WINNER)

Competition Program



“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

“Nailed It” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1) (WINNER)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Variety Sketch Series

“At Home With Amy Sedaris” (truTV)

“Documentary Now!” (IFC)

“Drunk History” (Comedy Central)

“I Love You, America, With Sarah Silverman” (Hulu)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC) (WINNER)

“Who Is America?” (Showtime)

Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO) (WINNER)

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” (CBS)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”) (WINNER)

Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”)

Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”)

Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”)

Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen (“Game of Thrones”)

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau (“Game of Thrones”)

Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”) (WINNER)

Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)

Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”)

Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”)



Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) (WINNER)

Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”)

Sian Clifford (“Fleabag”)

Olivia Colman (“Fleabag”)

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)

Sarah Goldberg (“Barry”)

Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)



Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

Tony Hale (“Veep”)

Stephen Root (“Barry”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) (WINNER)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Patricia Arquette (“The Act”) (WINNER)

Marsha Stephanie Blake (“When They See Us”)

Patricia Clarkson (“Sharp Objects”)

Vera Farmiga (“When They See Us”)

Margaret Qualley (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Ben Whishaw (“A Very English Scandal”) (WINNER)

Asante Blackk (“When They See Us”)

Paul Dano (“Escape at Dannemora”)

John Leguizamo (“When They See Us”)

Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl”)

Michael K. Williams (“When They See Us”)

Directing for a Comedy Series

“Barry,” “The Audition,” HBO (Alec Berg)

“Barry,” “ronny/lily,” HBO (Alec Berg)

“Fleabag,” “Episode 1,” Prime Video (Harry Bradbeer) (WINNER)

“The Big Bang Theory,” “Stockholm Syndrome,” CBS (Mark Cendrowski)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “We’re Going to the Catskills!” Prime Video (Dan Palladino)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “All Alone,” Prime Video (Amy Sherman-Palladino)

Directing for a Drama Series

“Game of Thrones,” “The Iron Throne,” HBO (David Benioff, D.B. Weiss)

“Game of Thrones,” “The Last of the Starks,” HBO (David Nutter)

“Game of Thrones,” “The Long Night,” HBO (Miguel Sapochnik)

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Holly,” Hulu (Daina Reid)

“Killing Eve,” “Desperate Times,” BBC America (Lisa Bruhlmann)

“Ozark,” “Reparations,” Netflix (Jason Bateman) (WINNER)

Directing for a Limited Series or TV Movie

“A Very English Scandal,” Prime Video (Stephen Frears)

“Chernobyl,” HBO (Johan Renck) (WINNER)

“Escape at Dannemora,” Showtime (Ben Stiller)

“Fosse/Verdon,” “Glory,” FX Networks (Jessica Yu)

“Fosse/Version,” “Who’s Got the Pain,” FX Networks (Thomas Kail)

“When They See Us,” Netflix (Ava DuVernay)

Directing for a Variety Series

“Documentary Now!” “Waiting for the Artist,” IFC (Alex Buono, Rhys Thomas)

“Drunk History,” “Are You Afraid of the Drunk?” Comedy Central (Derek Waters)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” “Psychics,” HBO (Paul Pennolino)

“Saturday Night Live,” “Host: Adam Sandler,” NBC (Don Roy King) (WINNER)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” “Live Midterm Election Show,” Jim Hoskinson

“Who Is America?” “Episode 102,” Showtime (Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino, Dan Mazer)

Writing for a Comedy Series

“Barry,” “ronny/lily,” HBO (Alec Berg, Bill Hader)

“Fleabag,” “Episode 1,” Prime Video (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) (WINNER)

“PEN15,” “Anna Ishii-Peters,” Hulu (Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle)

“Russian Doll,” “Nothing in This World Is Easy,” Netflix (Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler)

“Russian Doll,” “A Warm Body,” Netflix (Allison Silverman)

“The Good Place,” “Janet(s),” NBC (Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan)

“Veep,” “Veep,” HBO (David Mandel)

Writing for a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul,” “Winner,” AMC (Peter Gould, Thomas Schnauz)

“Bodyguard,” “Episode 1,” Netflix (Jed Mercurio)

“Game of Thrones,” “The Iron Throne,” HBO (David Benioff, D.B. Weiss)

“Killing Eve,” “Nice And Neat,” BBC America (Emerald Fennell)

“Succession,” “Nobody Is Ever Missing,” HBO (Jesse Armstrong) (WINNER)

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Holly,” Hulu (Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder)

Writing for a Limited Series or TV Movie

“Chernobyl,” HBO (Craig Mazin) (WINNER)

“A Very English Scandal,” Prime Video (Russell T. Davies)

“Escape at Dannemora,” “Episode 6,” Showtime (Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin)

“Fosse/Verdon,” “Providence,” FX Networks (Steven Levenson, Joel Fields)

“When They See Us,” “Part Four,” Netflix (Ava DuVernay, Michael Starrbury)

Writing for a Variety Series

“Documentary Now!,” IFC

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” TBS

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” HBO (WINNER)

“Late Night With Seth Meyers,” NBC

“Saturday Night Live,” NBC

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” CBS

(BGR)

(Yahoo)

(NY Times)