Here’s How You Can Help With the Australian Bush Fire Relief

Right now, Australia is battling record-breaking amounts of climate-related fires that are devastating the wildlife, environment, economy, and overall well-being of the entire continent. They’ve been raging on since late November, and so far they’ve destroyed around 20 million acres of land, forcing entire towns and cities to flee their homes, and have so far killed 25 people and over half a billion animals. Over one billion of them are feared to be dead.

The situation is dire. Australia needs all the help they can get. Here’s how you can help:

Donate to the Australian Red Cross . They are currently supporting and treating thousands of people and families that have been injured and had to flee their homes in evacuation centers.

. They are currently supporting and treating thousands of people and families that have been injured and had to flee their homes in evacuation centers. Donate to WIRES . Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc. is Australia’s largest wildlife rescue organization. All of their animal rescuers are volunteers, and they’re accepting donations to keep helping the animals affected by the fire.

. Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc. is Australia’s largest wildlife rescue organization. All of their animal rescuers are volunteers, and they’re accepting donations to keep helping the animals affected by the fire. Donate to World Wildlife Fund Australia. They’re working to help and preserve the koala population, which is already well on its way to extinction.

They’re working to help and preserve the koala population, which is already well on its way to extinction. Donate to Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital. Organized by the Irwin family. They’ve been busier than ever, taking in displaced animals injured and affected by the fires. Bindi Irwin is using her platform to inform and raise awareness of what they’re doing at the center to save as much of the wildlife as they can.

And there are so many more places to donate. Check out their websites, and donate if you can.

