Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Month

As we head into Christmas season, you’ll see more holiday-related titles such as A Holiday Engagement, The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, and Klaus. But some of the more anticipated new titles will also be released, such as The King, The Matrix trilogy, and Season 3 of The Crown.

This month you can catch me bingeing Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! and The Crown. What about you? Check out the full list of titles below!

Nov. 1

American Son

Atypical: Season 3

Drive

Fire in Paradise

Hache

Hello Ninja

Holiday in the Wild

The King

The Man Without Gravity

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!

True: Grabbleapple Harvest

We Are the Wave

Apache Warrior

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1

Christmas Break-In

Christmas in the Heartlands

Christmas Survival

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Grease

Holly Star

How to Be a Latin Lover

Love Jones

Mars: Season 2

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2

Paid in Full

Rosemary’s Baby

Rounders

Santa Girl

Sling Blade

Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World

Step Brothers

The Christmas Candle

The Deep: Season 3

The Game

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Up North

Wild Child

Zombieland

Nov. 4

A Holiday Engagement

Christmas Crush

Dear Santa

The Devil Next Door

District 9

The End of the F***ing World

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby

She-Ra and the Princess of Power: Season 4

Tune in for Love

Undercover Brother 2

Nov. 6

Burning Cane

SCAMS

Shadow

Nov. 7

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

Nov. 8

Busted!: Season 2

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2

Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour

Green Eggs and Ham

Let It Snow

Paradise Beach

Wild District: Season 2

Little Things: Season 3

Nov. 10

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5

Nov. 11

A Single Man

Chief of Staff: Season 2

Nov. 12

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3

Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago

Nov. 13

Maradona in Mexico

Nov. 14

The Stranded

Nov. 15

Avlu: Part 2

The Club

Earthquake Bird

GO!: The Unforgettable Party

House Arrest

I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry

Klaus

Llama Llama: Season 2

The Toys That Made Us: Season 3

Nov. 16

Suffragette

The Crown: Season 3

Nov. 19

Iliza: Unveiled

No hay tiempo para la verguenza

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator

Dream/Killer

Lorena, la de pies ligeros

Nov. 21

The Knight Before Christmas

Mortel

Nov. 22

Dino Girl Gauko

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings

The Dragon Prince: Season 3

High Seas: Season 2

Meet the Adebanjos: Seasons 1-3

Mon frère

Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2

Narcoworld: Dope Stories

Nobody’s Looking

Singapore Social

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8

End of Watch

Nov. 24

Shot Caller

Nov. 25

Dirty John: Season 1

Nov. 26

Mike Birbiglia: The New One

Super Monsters Save Christmas

True: Winter Wishes

Nov. 27

Broken

The Irishman

Nov. 28

Holiday Rush

John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That

Merry Happy Whatever

Mytho

Atlantics

Chip and Potato: Season 2

I Lost My Body

La Reina del Sur: Season 2

The Movies That Made Us

Sugar Rush Christmas