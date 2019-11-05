Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Month
As we head into Christmas season, you’ll see more holiday-related titles such as A Holiday Engagement, The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, and Klaus. But some of the more anticipated new titles will also be released, such as The King, The Matrix trilogy, and Season 3 of The Crown.
This month you can catch me bingeing Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! and The Crown. What about you? Check out the full list of titles below!
Nov. 1
American Son
Atypical: Season 3
Drive
Fire in Paradise
Hache
Hello Ninja
Holiday in the Wild
The King
The Man Without Gravity
Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!
True: Grabbleapple Harvest
We Are the Wave
Apache Warrior
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1
Christmas Break-In
Christmas in the Heartlands
Christmas Survival
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Grease
Holly Star
How to Be a Latin Lover
Love Jones
Mars: Season 2
Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2
Paid in Full
Rosemary’s Baby
Rounders
Santa Girl
Sling Blade
Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World
The Christmas Candle
The Deep: Season 3
The Game
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Up North
Wild Child
Zombieland
Nov. 4
A Holiday Engagement
Christmas Crush
Dear Santa
The Devil Next Door
District 9
The End of the F***ing World
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
She-Ra and the Princess of Power: Season 4
Tune in for Love
Undercover Brother 2
Nov. 6
Burning Cane
SCAMS
Shadow
Nov. 7
The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open
Nov. 8
Busted!: Season 2
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2
Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour
Green Eggs and Ham
Let It Snow
Paradise Beach
Wild District: Season 2 The Great British Baking Show: Holidays
Little Things: Season 3
Nov. 10
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5
Nov. 11
A Single Man
Chief of Staff: Season 2
Nov. 12
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3
Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago
Nov. 13
Maradona in Mexico
Nov. 14
The Stranded
Nov. 15
Avlu: Part 2
The Club
Earthquake Bird
GO!: The Unforgettable Party
House Arrest
I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry
Klaus
Llama Llama: Season 2
The Toys That Made Us: Season 3
Nov. 16
Suffragette
The Crown: Season 3
Nov. 19
Iliza: Unveiled
No hay tiempo para la verguenza
Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator
Dream/Killer
Lorena, la de pies ligeros
Nov. 21
The Knight Before Christmas
Mortel
Nov. 22
Dino Girl Gauko
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings
The Dragon Prince: Season 3
High Seas: Season 2
Meet the Adebanjos: Seasons 1-3
Mon frère
Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2
Narcoworld: Dope Stories
Nobody’s Looking
Singapore Social
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8
End of Watch
Nov. 24
Shot Caller
Nov. 25
Dirty John: Season 1
Nov. 26
Mike Birbiglia: The New One
Super Monsters Save Christmas
True: Winter Wishes
Nov. 27
Broken
The Irishman
Nov. 28
Holiday Rush
John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That
Merry Happy Whatever
Mytho
Atlantics
Chip and Potato: Season 2
I Lost My Body
La Reina del Sur: Season 2
The Movies That Made Us
Sugar Rush Christmas