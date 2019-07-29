Having Trouble Sleeping? Try THIS 90 Minutes Before Bed

You know that ZzzQuil commercial that says “You have to be up in 2 hours… and you haven’t slept a wink”? It’s a true story. My fellow insomniacs will get just how relevant that is to every day (or night) life. Almost every night, I stay awake way longer than I should.

But a new study shows that simply taking a hot bath before bedtime can help make you fall asleep faster, when you’re supposed to. Easy!

However there are some specifics that come with this. For one, make sure your bath water is hot, but not burning hot – between 104 and 109 degrees. It turns out that taking a hot bath actually lowers your body temperature, which is good because when we sleep, our bodies are 1 to 2 degrees cooler. At the height of our day, our bodies run at their highest temperatures.

You should also make sure that you’re taking your bath 1-2 hours before bedtime. If you take it too soon, your body may still be too warm to fall asleep, and if you take it too early, you’ll give your body too much time to regulate to it’s ‘daytime’ temperature again.

You may be wondering, “Why can’t I do that in the shower?” It’s not that a shower won’t work. It’s just that baths have been shown to be more effective. Plus, taking a bath gives you a reason to use bath bombs!

