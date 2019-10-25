LISTEN

Happy Halloween! Here are Some of the Best Celebrity Costumes of 2019

Happy Halloween! Here are Some of the Best Celebrity Costumes of 2019
Happy Halloween! Here are Some of the Best Celebrity Costumes of 2019

Halsey

Halsey as Marilyn Manson and her new boyfriend Evan Peters. Nailed it!

resident goths. @marilynmanson

Ellen DeGeneres as Cardi B from “Hustlers”

Don’t miss my costume tomorrow. Any guesses?

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Jessica as Justin Timberlake in his NSYNC days and Justin as the microphone! #CoupleGoals

Lebron James

Edward Scissorhands. Didn’t even recognize him!

Demi Lovato as Marie Antoinette and ‘IT’ the Clown

Tell me you wouldn’t crawl down the sewage drain for this!

Tracee Ellis Ross as Red from “Us”

Kelly Clarkson as Winifred Sanders

“Sisters! We Fly!”

Ciara and Russell Wilson as Beyonce and Jay-Z

Jay & Bey

