Happy Halloween! Here are Some of the Best Celebrity Costumes of 2019
Halsey
Halsey as Marilyn Manson and her new boyfriend Evan Peters. Nailed it!
Ellen DeGeneres as Cardi B from “Hustlers”
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Jessica as Justin Timberlake in his NSYNC days and Justin as the microphone! #CoupleGoals
Lebron James
Edward Scissorhands. Didn’t even recognize him!
Demi Lovato as Marie Antoinette and ‘IT’ the Clown
Tell me you wouldn’t crawl down the sewage drain for this!
Tracee Ellis Ross as Red from “Us”
Kelly Clarkson as Winifred Sanders
“Sisters! We Fly!”