7 Graduation Gifts Your Grad Will Actually Use

Graduation season is upon us! If you’re still unsure of what gift to give your grad this season, worry not. Whether they’re graduating high school or college, here’s a list of some gifts that they’ll actually get great use out of!

A good suitcase. Time to ditch that 20 year old suitcase that was good for vacation trips to Disney World. Your grad needs the real deal that will up their professionalism and organization for business trips or studying/working abroad. A bluetooth printer. This can be a LIFE SAVER for the grad heading to college. Yes, college papers are submitted largely online now, but this is still pretty convenient to have available in a dorm room. I still cringe at the (many) memories of having to rush to a computer lab to print out papers to turn in on time. I would have killed for one of these. A nice watch. This will up any outfit for job interviews by giving your grad a more polished, professional look. Plus a good one will last them many years. It’s a rite of passage kind of gift. An instant coffee maker. Great for a first apartment or dorm room. Wish I had one. A smart speaker. Like an OK Google home, or an Amazon echo. Also good for a first apartment or dorm room for your grad to play music while they study or do chores, or whatever! Gift cards, gift cards, gift cards. Literally for anything. Starbucks, Bed Bath and Beyond, Apple, Target, Amazon. All of the gift cards. They might be a little more impersonal, but you really can’t go wrong with these. A college sweatshirt. Ah, there’s nothing like walking around campus in a nice, cozy college sweatshirt. These babies will run your grad about 50 bucks at the student center. Do ’em a favor and buy one for them. And buy it one size up just in case because they’ll wear it and love it treasure it for the rest of their life.