Got Unwanted Giftcards Over the Holidays? Trade Em’ in for Miles!

In most cases, gift cards are a staple ‘go-to’ when you don’t know what to get someone for the holidays. But in some cases, even gift cards can be a miss too. If you’ve found yourself with a gift card to a restaurant you don’t like from your niece, a clothing store that’s SO not your taste from your mom, a video gaming gift card when you don’t even play video games, or ANYTHING… why not trade them in for something for useful?

United Airlines is letting you trade in those unwanted gift cards for flying miles!

In order to cash in for some miles toward your summer vacation, you’ll have to make a MileagePlus account with United Airlines. After approval, the only catch it that your account will have to be active for 90 days before you can trade in your gift card for those miles. So if you’re willing to hold on to those gift cards for 3 months, then have at it!

