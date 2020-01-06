Golden Globes 2020: Winners List + Highlights
Last night, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles was glittering with the biggest, most glamorous stars for the 77th Golden Globe Awards. Hosted by the brutally unapologetic Ricky Gervais, the ceremony honored the cream of the crop in television and movies. If you missed out on the show – no worries! Here are some of the top highlights from last night.
Ricky Gervais, true to character, pulled no punches during his opening monologue. He’s blunt, and he doesn’t care if you’re offended or not, which of course is why we love him. In just under 8 minutes, he somehow managed to deftly eviscerate the entire room of celebrities with just a few lines:
“If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.”
More acutely, he jabbed the ribs of Leonardo DiCaprio for his preference of much younger women, and even the legendary Martin Scorsese for his height! Hollywood is still reeling. Take a look at the savage monologue below:
Also, Twitter was loving Tom Hanks’ “cannot even deal” reactions. Haha!
#TomHanks reaction to Ricky’s monologue at the globes was priceless & definitely a mood pic.twitter.com/Lxf1LvmFb9
— Katie Ketchem (@starstrukk_kate) January 6, 2020
Speaking of the nicest man on Earth, Hanks was honored last night as the recipient of the prestigious Cecil D. Demille award. He delivered a passionate and emotional speech that brought him to the brink of tears as looked out to his family.
"A man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that." – Tom Hanks getting emotional accepting his honorary #GoldenGlobes award. pic.twitter.com/0UWpWVtaMT
— Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) January 6, 2020
The second big honoree was Ellen DeGeneres, who accepted the Carol Burnett award. She spoke of the power of television in an equally funny but moving speech.
“The power of television for me is not that people watch my show, but that they watch my show and then they’re inspired to go out and do the same thing in their own lives. They make people laugh or be kind or help someone that’s less fortunate than themselves and that is the power of television and I’m so, so grateful to be a part of it.”
“There is no greater feeling than when someone tells me that I’ve made their day better with my show.” – @TheEllenShow you make our day, every day. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1xCZwu16jR
— E! News (@enews) January 6, 2020
It was a good night for the drama movie 1917 and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Sam Mendes took home the ward for best director for 1917, and Tarantino’s film got the awards for Best Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt), and Best Mostion Picture – Comedy or Musical. For television, the top awards were taken home by HBO’s Succession which won Best TV Drama and Best Actor in a Drama Series (Brian Cox), and Amazon’s Fleabag which won Best TV Comedy series and Best TV Performance by an Actress in a Comedy (Phoebe Waller-Bridge).
Joaquin Phoenix’s win for Best Actor in a Drama movie was also a big highlight from last night. He’s also the favorite to win Best Actor at the Academy Awards next month. But perhaps one of the best acceptance speeches of the night belonged to Michelle Williams, who took home the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series of Television Motion Picture (Fosse/Verdon) She called on women to vote in their best interests in the upcoming election. If there were an award for acceptance speeches, she would get one.
"When it is time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest. It’s what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them."
"We are the largest voting body in this country. Let’s make it look more like us.”
–Michelle Williams#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/9M9fN1rjrF
— Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) January 6, 2020
Also, some other Tweet-worthy moments:
When the camera panned to Brad Pitt’s ex, Jennifer Anniston during his acceptance speech:
Thank you to the camera person who panned to Jennifer Aniston during this Brad Pitt line: "I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn't because any woman I stand next to, they say I'm dating." #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/EMIX7V4xde
— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) January 6, 2020
Phoebe Waller Bridge thanking Obama during her acceptance speech:
Phoebe Waller-Bridge has an important message for President Barack Obama #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/dI6rp82gCn
— Jezebel (@Jezebel) January 6, 2020
Pleas for action in the midst of the Australian bush fire crisis:
Russell Crowe, in absentia, with perhaps the most poignant statement you'll hear tonight pic.twitter.com/Tx0H5RruoU
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 6, 2020
Taron Egerton forgetting to hug Elton John after winning his award:
Elton John was waiting for his hug ? #goldenglobes2020 pic.twitter.com/tWFIpgotxa
— Alex "Patròn" Perez (@alex20xander) January 6, 2020
Beyonce´ not giving Joaquin Phoenix a standing ovation:
Joaquin Phoenix deserved that standing ovation after winning the award for best actor… but I guess Beyoncé didn’t think so #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1h63mLWc28
— Heidi Alagha (@Heidialagha) January 6, 2020
Check out the full list of winners below!
BEST PICTURE – DRAMA
1917
The Irishman
Joker
The Two Popes
Marriage Story
BEST PICTURE – COMEDY/MUSICAL
Dolemite Is My Name
Knives Out
Jojo Rabbit
ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD
Rocketman
BEST DIRECTOR
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
SAM MENDES, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
BEST ACTOR – DRAMA
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
JOAQUIN PHOENIX, JOKER
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA
REN´´EE ZELLWEGER, JUDY
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
BEST ACTOR – COMEDY/MUSICAL
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
__TARON EGERTON, ROCKETMAN
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
BEST ACTRESS – COMEDY/MUSICAL
AWKWAFINA, THE FAREWELL
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Al Pacino, The Irishman
__BRAD PITT, ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
LAURA DERN, MARRIAGE STORY
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
BEST SCREENPLAY
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
QUENTIN TARANTINO, ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“Beautiful Ghosts,” Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats
“Into the Unknown,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen II
“Spirit,” Beyoncé, The Lion King
“(I’M GONNA) LOVE ME AGAIN,” ELTON JOHN, ROCKETMAN
“Stand Up,” Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
HILDUR GUDNAD´ÓTTIR, Joker
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
PARASITE
The Farewell
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Toy Story 4
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
MISSING LINK
The Lion King
TELEVISION
BEST SERIES – DRAMA
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
SUCCESSION
BEST SERIES – COMEDY/MUSICAL
Barry
FLEABAG
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
BEST LIMITED SERIES
Catch-22
CHERNOBYL
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
BRIAN COX, SUCCESSION
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
OLIVIA COLMAN, THE CROWN
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
RAMY YOUSSEF, RAMY
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE, FLEABAG
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TV SERIES
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
STELLAN SKARSGÅRD, CHERNOBYL
Henry Winkler, Barry
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES
PATRICIA ARQUETTE, THE ACT
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
RUSSELL CROWE, THE LOUDEST VOICE
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
MICHELLE WILLIAMS, FOSSE/VERDON