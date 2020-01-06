Golden Globes 2020: Winners List + Highlights

LISTEN

Last night, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles was glittering with the biggest, most glamorous stars for the 77th Golden Globe Awards. Hosted by the brutally unapologetic Ricky Gervais, the ceremony honored the cream of the crop in television and movies. If you missed out on the show – no worries! Here are some of the top highlights from last night.

Ricky Gervais, true to character, pulled no punches during his opening monologue. He’s blunt, and he doesn’t care if you’re offended or not, which of course is why we love him. In just under 8 minutes, he somehow managed to deftly eviscerate the entire room of celebrities with just a few lines:

 “If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.”

More acutely, he jabbed the ribs of Leonardo DiCaprio for his preference of much younger women, and even the legendary Martin Scorsese for his height! Hollywood is still reeling. Take a look at the savage monologue below:

Also, Twitter was loving Tom Hanks’ “cannot even deal” reactions. Haha!

Speaking of the nicest man on Earth, Hanks was honored last night as the recipient of the prestigious Cecil D. Demille award. He delivered a passionate and emotional speech that brought him to the brink of tears as looked out to his family.

The second big honoree was Ellen DeGeneres, who accepted the Carol Burnett award. She spoke of the power of television in an equally funny but moving speech.

“The power of television for me is not that people watch my show, but that they watch my show and then they’re inspired to go out and do the same thing in their own lives. They make people laugh or be kind or help someone that’s less fortunate than themselves and that is the power of television and I’m so, so grateful to be a part of it.”

It was a good night for the drama movie 1917 and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Sam Mendes took home the ward for best director for 1917, and Tarantino’s film got the awards for Best Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt), and Best Mostion Picture – Comedy or Musical. For television, the top awards were taken home by HBO’s Succession which won Best TV Drama and Best Actor in a Drama Series (Brian Cox), and Amazon’s Fleabag which won Best TV Comedy series and Best TV Performance by an Actress in a Comedy (Phoebe Waller-Bridge).

Joaquin Phoenix’s win for Best Actor in a Drama movie was also a big highlight from last night. He’s also the favorite to win Best Actor at the Academy Awards next month. But perhaps one of the best acceptance speeches of the night belonged to Michelle Williams, who took home the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series of Television Motion Picture (Fosse/Verdon) She called on women to vote in their best interests in the upcoming election. If there were an award for acceptance speeches, she would get one.

 

Also, some other Tweet-worthy moments:

When the camera panned to Brad Pitt’s ex, Jennifer Anniston during his acceptance speech:

Phoebe Waller Bridge thanking Obama during her acceptance speech:

Pleas for action in the midst of the Australian bush fire crisis:

Taron Egerton forgetting to hug Elton John after winning his award:

Beyonce´ not giving Joaquin Phoenix a standing ovation:

Check out the full list of winners below!

BEST PICTURE – DRAMA

1917
The Irishman
Joker
The Two Popes
Marriage Story

BEST PICTURE – COMEDY/MUSICAL

Dolemite Is My Name
Knives Out
Jojo Rabbit
ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD
Rocketman

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
SAM MENDES, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

BEST ACTOR – DRAMA

Adam Driver, Marriage Story
JOAQUIN PHOENIX, JOKER
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA

REN´´EE ZELLWEGER, JUDY
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell

BEST ACTOR – COMEDY/MUSICAL

Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
__TARON EGERTON, ROCKETMAN
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

BEST ACTRESS – COMEDY/MUSICAL

AWKWAFINA, THE FAREWELL
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Al Pacino, The Irishman
__BRAD PITT, ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
LAURA DERN, MARRIAGE STORY
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

BEST SCREENPLAY

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
QUENTIN TARANTINO, ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Beautiful Ghosts,” Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats
“Into the Unknown,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen II
“Spirit,” Beyoncé, The Lion King
“(I’M GONNA) LOVE ME AGAIN,” ELTON JOHN, ROCKETMAN
“Stand Up,” Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
HILDUR GUDNAD´ÓTTIR, Joker
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

PARASITE
The Farewell
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Toy Story 4
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
MISSING LINK
The Lion King

TELEVISION

BEST SERIES – DRAMA

Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
SUCCESSION

BEST SERIES – COMEDY/MUSICAL

Barry
FLEABAG
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Catch-22
CHERNOBYL
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

BRIAN COX, SUCCESSION
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
OLIVIA COLMAN, THE CROWN
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
RAMY YOUSSEF, RAMY

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE, FLEABAG

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TV SERIES

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
STELLAN SKARSGÅRD, CHERNOBYL
Henry Winkler, Barry

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES

PATRICIA ARQUETTE, THE ACT
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
RUSSELL CROWE, THE LOUDEST VOICE
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
MICHELLE WILLIAMS, FOSSE/VERDON

 

(Vanity Fair)

(TIME)

