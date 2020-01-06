Golden Globes 2020: Winners List + Highlights

Last night, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles was glittering with the biggest, most glamorous stars for the 77th Golden Globe Awards. Hosted by the brutally unapologetic Ricky Gervais, the ceremony honored the cream of the crop in television and movies. If you missed out on the show – no worries! Here are some of the top highlights from last night.

Ricky Gervais, true to character, pulled no punches during his opening monologue. He’s blunt, and he doesn’t care if you’re offended or not, which of course is why we love him. In just under 8 minutes, he somehow managed to deftly eviscerate the entire room of celebrities with just a few lines:

“If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.”

More acutely, he jabbed the ribs of Leonardo DiCaprio for his preference of much younger women, and even the legendary Martin Scorsese for his height! Hollywood is still reeling. Take a look at the savage monologue below:

Also, Twitter was loving Tom Hanks’ “cannot even deal” reactions. Haha!

#TomHanks reaction to Ricky’s monologue at the globes was priceless & definitely a mood pic.twitter.com/Lxf1LvmFb9 — Katie Ketchem (@starstrukk_kate) January 6, 2020

Speaking of the nicest man on Earth, Hanks was honored last night as the recipient of the prestigious Cecil D. Demille award. He delivered a passionate and emotional speech that brought him to the brink of tears as looked out to his family.

"A man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that." – Tom Hanks getting emotional accepting his honorary #GoldenGlobes award. pic.twitter.com/0UWpWVtaMT — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) January 6, 2020

The second big honoree was Ellen DeGeneres, who accepted the Carol Burnett award. She spoke of the power of television in an equally funny but moving speech.

“The power of television for me is not that people watch my show, but that they watch my show and then they’re inspired to go out and do the same thing in their own lives. They make people laugh or be kind or help someone that’s less fortunate than themselves and that is the power of television and I’m so, so grateful to be a part of it.”

“There is no greater feeling than when someone tells me that I’ve made their day better with my show.” – @TheEllenShow you make our day, every day. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1xCZwu16jR — E! News (@enews) January 6, 2020

It was a good night for the drama movie 1917 and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Sam Mendes took home the ward for best director for 1917, and Tarantino’s film got the awards for Best Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt), and Best Mostion Picture – Comedy or Musical. For television, the top awards were taken home by HBO’s Succession which won Best TV Drama and Best Actor in a Drama Series (Brian Cox), and Amazon’s Fleabag which won Best TV Comedy series and Best TV Performance by an Actress in a Comedy (Phoebe Waller-Bridge).

Joaquin Phoenix’s win for Best Actor in a Drama movie was also a big highlight from last night. He’s also the favorite to win Best Actor at the Academy Awards next month. But perhaps one of the best acceptance speeches of the night belonged to Michelle Williams, who took home the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series of Television Motion Picture (Fosse/Verdon) She called on women to vote in their best interests in the upcoming election. If there were an award for acceptance speeches, she would get one.

"When it is time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest. It’s what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them." "We are the largest voting body in this country. Let’s make it look more like us.” –Michelle Williams#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/9M9fN1rjrF — Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) January 6, 2020

Also, some other Tweet-worthy moments:

When the camera panned to Brad Pitt’s ex, Jennifer Anniston during his acceptance speech:

Thank you to the camera person who panned to Jennifer Aniston during this Brad Pitt line: "I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn't because any woman I stand next to, they say I'm dating." #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/EMIX7V4xde — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) January 6, 2020

Phoebe Waller Bridge thanking Obama during her acceptance speech:

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has an important message for President Barack Obama #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/dI6rp82gCn — Jezebel (@Jezebel) January 6, 2020

Pleas for action in the midst of the Australian bush fire crisis:

Russell Crowe, in absentia, with perhaps the most poignant statement you'll hear tonight pic.twitter.com/Tx0H5RruoU — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 6, 2020

Taron Egerton forgetting to hug Elton John after winning his award:

Elton John was waiting for his hug ? #goldenglobes2020 pic.twitter.com/tWFIpgotxa — Alex "Patròn" Perez (@alex20xander) January 6, 2020

Beyonce´ not giving Joaquin Phoenix a standing ovation:

Joaquin Phoenix deserved that standing ovation after winning the award for best actor… but I guess Beyoncé didn’t think so #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1h63mLWc28 — Heidi Alagha (@Heidialagha) January 6, 2020

Check out the full list of winners below!

BEST PICTURE – DRAMA

1917

The Irishman

Joker

The Two Popes

Marriage Story

BEST PICTURE – COMEDY/MUSICAL

Dolemite Is My Name

Knives Out

Jojo Rabbit

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD

Rocketman

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

SAM MENDES, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

BEST ACTOR – DRAMA

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

JOAQUIN PHOENIX, JOKER

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA

REN´´EE ZELLWEGER, JUDY

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

BEST ACTOR – COMEDY/MUSICAL

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

__TARON EGERTON, ROCKETMAN

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

BEST ACTRESS – COMEDY/MUSICAL

AWKWAFINA, THE FAREWELL

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Al Pacino, The Irishman

__BRAD PITT, ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

LAURA DERN, MARRIAGE STORY

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

BEST SCREENPLAY

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

QUENTIN TARANTINO, ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Beautiful Ghosts,” Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats

“Into the Unknown,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen II

“Spirit,” Beyoncé, The Lion King

“(I’M GONNA) LOVE ME AGAIN,” ELTON JOHN, ROCKETMAN

“Stand Up,” Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

HILDUR GUDNAD´ÓTTIR, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

PARASITE

The Farewell

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Toy Story 4

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

MISSING LINK

The Lion King

TELEVISION

BEST SERIES – DRAMA

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

SUCCESSION

BEST SERIES – COMEDY/MUSICAL

Barry

FLEABAG

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Catch-22

CHERNOBYL

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

BRIAN COX, SUCCESSION

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

OLIVIA COLMAN, THE CROWN

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

RAMY YOUSSEF, RAMY

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE, FLEABAG

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TV SERIES

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

STELLAN SKARSGÅRD, CHERNOBYL

Henry Winkler, Barry

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES

PATRICIA ARQUETTE, THE ACT

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

RUSSELL CROWE, THE LOUDEST VOICE

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

MICHELLE WILLIAMS, FOSSE/VERDON

