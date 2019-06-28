Fireworks Recall Includes Pennsylvania

If you bought fireworks to celebrate our nation’s birth, you should check them out before setting them off.

Thousands of fireworks are being recalled for exceeding federal standards. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says around 38-thousand fireworks were overloaded with pyrotechnics, increasing the risk to users. In other words, the explosions will be much bigger than anticipated and that could cause serious injury.

The fireworks were sold at stores in Michigan, Indiana, and Pennsylvania (Keystone Fireworks). Anyone who bought the recalled fireworks can get a refund.

The report on last year’s use of pyrotechnics shows at least five deaths related to fireworks and an estimated 9,100 firework-related injuries treated in hospital emergency rooms.

