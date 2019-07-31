Everything Coming to and Leaving Netflix August 2019

Here we are at the beginning of the end of summer! If you blew through all of the amazing titles that came to Netflix last month, then check out the next set of titles coming to Netflix in August. And if there are still a few titles on your watchlist that have you haven’t gotten to yet, check to see if it’s leaving. You may only have a few days left to see it! Here’s everything coming and leaving Netflix in August 2019.

Aug. 1

Are We Done Yet?

Boyka: Undisputed

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Groundhog Day

Horns

Jackie Brown

Jupiter Ascending

Now and Then

Panic Room

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Sex and the City: The Movie

Something’s Gotta Give

The Bank Job

The House Bunny

The Sinner: Julian

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Aug. 2

Ask the StoryBots: Season 3

Basketball or Nothing

Dear White People: Volume 3

Derry Girls: Season 2

Otherhood

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3

Aug. 4

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4

Aug. 5

Enter the Anime

No Good Nick: Part 2

Aug. 6

Screwball

Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That

Aug. 8

Dollar

Jane The Virgin: Season 5

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

The Naked Director

Wu Assassins

Aug. 9

Cable Girls: Season 4

The Family

GLOW: Season 3

The InBESTigators

iZombie: Season 5

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling

Sintonia

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales

Tiny House Nation: Volume 1

Aug. 13

Knightfall: Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready

Aug. 14

The 100: Season 6

Aug. 15

Cannon Busters

Aug. 16

45 rpm

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez

Better Than Us

Diagnosis

Frontera verde

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus

The Little Switzerland

MINDHUNTER: Season 2

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3

Selfless

Sextuplets

Super Monsters Back to School

Victim Number 8

Aug. 16

The Punisher (2004)

Aug. 20

Gangs of New York

Simon Amstell: Set Free

Aug. 21

American Factory

Hyperdrive

Aug. 22

Love Alarm

Aug. 23

El Pepe: Una vida suprema

HERO MASK: Part II

Rust Valley Restorers

Aug. 27

Million Pound Menu: Season 2

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7

Aug. 29

Falling Inn Love

Kardec

Workin’ Moms: Season 3

Aug. 30

The A List

CAROLE & TUESDAY

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Droppin’ Cash: Season 2

La Grande Classe

Locked Up: Season 3

Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2

Styling Hollywood

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis

Un bandido honrado

Aug. 31

Luo Bao Bei: Season 1

Leaving Netflix in August

Aug. 1

A Cinderella Story

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Another Cinderella Story

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Chuggington: Season 1-5

Death in Paradise: Season 1-7

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Good Will Hunting

Gosford Park

Hairspray (1988)

Hairspray (2007)

Hot Fuzz

Just Friends

Legion

Poltergeist

Scarface

Secretariat

The Butterfly Effect

The Butterfly Effect 2

The Da Vinci Code

The Fifth Element

The Final Destination

The Hurt Locker

The Master

The Village

W.

World War II in Colour

World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel: S1

Zombieland

Aug. 2

The Founder

Aug. 5

Mothers and Daughters

Slow TV: Collection

Aug. 6

Love, Rosie

Zodiac

Aug. 8

The Emoji Movie

Aug. 11

No Country for Old Men

Aug. 14

The Royals: Season 1

Aug. 15

World War Two: 1942 and Hitler’s Soft Underbelly: Season 1

Aug. 16

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Aug. 20

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

Aug. 21

Beautiful Creatures

Aug. 28

Wind River

Aug. 30

Burnt

Aug. 31

Straw Dogs

