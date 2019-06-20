Everything Coming and Leaving Netflix in July

Get your scrolling fingers ready! Netflix just dropped their list of titles coming and going for July, and there’s a lot to look forward to.

So of course, we have the big guns: (Cue the synthesizer!) Season 3 of Stranger Things, one of the most anticipated shows to come out this summer, hits your screens on July 4th! The massively successful 80’s-set, coming-of-age sci-fi thriller/horror show has been a significant cash cow for Netflix since its debut back in 2016. I cannot wait to see what puberty has in store for these kids during a sure-to-be treacherous, monster-filled summer in Hawkins, Indiana!

Check out the trailer here:

Other notable titles include Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, where Jerry Seinfeld is sure to get into more casual antics with famous comedians, and the fourth season of Queer Eye, both coming July 19th. Also, the 7th and final season of Netflix’s original series Orange is the New Black comes out later in the month on July 26th.

If you’re more of a movie person, there’s also a lot of goodies on the way to throw on your watchlist, including Rain Man, Road House, Taxi Driver, The Hangover, and Inglourious Basterds. And for the kids, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns, Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, and The Croods.

Here’s the complete list of everything coming and going in July. Happy watching!

Available July 1

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore



Astro Boy

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Charlie And The Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cheech & Chong’s Up In Smoke

Cloverfield

Designated Survivor: 60 Days—Netflix Original

Disney’s Race To Witch Mountain

Frozen River

Inkheart

Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room—Netflix Original

Kill the Irishman

Lady In The Water

Little Monsters

Mean Dreams

Mean Streets

Megamind

Nights in Rodanthe

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Philadelphia

Rain Man

Road House

Room On The Broom

Scream 3

Starsky & Hutch

Swiped

Swordfish

Taxi Driver

The Accountant Of Auschwitz

The American

The Book Of Eli

The Brothers Grimm

The Hangover

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

War Against Women

Who’s That Knocking At My Door?

Available July 2

Bangkok Love Stories: Objects Of Affection—Netflix Original

Bangkok Love Stories: Plead—Netflix Original

Good Witch: Season 4

Available July 3

The Last Czars—Netflix Original

Yummy Mummies: Season 2—Netflix Original

Available July 4

Kakegurui: Season 2

Stranger Things 3—Netflix Original

Available July 5

In The Dark: Season 1

Available July 6

Free Rein: Season 3—Netflix Original

The Iron Lady

Sicilian Ghost Story

Available July 9

Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns

Kinky



Available July 10

Family Reunion—Netflix Original

Grand Designs: Season 10

Grand Designs: Season 15

Parchís: El Documental—Netflix Original

Available July 11

Cities Of Last Things —Netflix Original

Available July 12

3Below: Tales Of Arcadia: Part 2—Netflix Original

4 Latas—Netflix Original

Blown Away—Netflix Original

Bonus Family: Season 3—Netflix Original

Extreme Engagement—Netflix Original

Kidnapping Stella—Netflix Original

Luis Miguel—The Series: Season 1

Point Blank—Netflix Original Film

Smart People

Taco Chronicles—Netflix Original

True Tunes: Songs—Netflix Original

Available July 13

Sorry Angel

Available July 16

The Break-Up

Disney’s The Princess And The Frog

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein—Netflix Original

Wynonna Earp: Season 3

Available July 17

Pinky Malinky: Part 3—Netflix Original

Available July 18

Secret Obsession—Netflix Original

Available July 19

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed—Netflix Original

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3—Netflix Original

La Casa De Papel: Part 3—Netflix Original

Last Chance U: Indy: Part 2—Netflix Original

Queer Eye: Season 4—Netflix Original

Saint Seiya: Knights Of The Zodiac—Netflix Original

Typewriter—Netflix Original

Available July 22

Inglourious Basterds

Available July 24

The Great Hack—Netflix Original

Available July 25



Another Life —Netflix Original

Workin’ Moms: Season 2—Netflix Original

Available July 26

Boi—Netflix Original

The Exception

Girls With Balls—Netflix Original Film

My First First Love: Season 2—Netflix Original

Orange Is The New Black: Season 7—Netflix Original

The Son—Netflix Original Film

Sugar Rush: Season 2—Netflix Original

The Worst Witch: Season 3—Netflix Original

Available July 29

The Croods

Available July 30

Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?—Netflix Original

Available July 31

Kengan Ashura: Part l—Netflix Anime

The Letdown: Season 2—Netflix Original

The Red Sea Diving Resort—Netflix Original Film

Wentworth: Season 7

Leaving July 1

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Blood Diamond

Body Of Lies

Bull Durham

Chasing Amy

Cool Hand Luke

Definitely, Maybe

Did You Hear About The Morgans?

Doctor Zhivago

Dolphin Tale

Dumb And Dumber

East Of Eden

Inside The Mind Of A Serial Killer: Season 1

It Takes Two

Malibu’s Most Wanted

Monster-in-Law

Pan’s Labyrinth

Punch-Drunk Love

Silence of the Lambs

The Boondock Saints

The Interview

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor

The Terminator

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

The Wild Bunch

Turner And Hooch

Valkyrie

Wedding Crashers

Leaving July 2

Disney’s Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Leaving July 4

The Indian In The Cupboard

Leaving July 9

Lion

Leaving July 10

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Leaving July 12

Gone Baby Gone

Leaving July 14

The Immigrant

Leaving July 16

American Gangster

Leaving July 27

Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7

Leaving July 30

Staten Island Summer

