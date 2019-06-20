Everything Coming and Leaving Netflix in July
Get your scrolling fingers ready! Netflix just dropped their list of titles coming and going for July, and there’s a lot to look forward to.
So of course, we have the big guns: (Cue the synthesizer!) Season 3 of Stranger Things, one of the most anticipated shows to come out this summer, hits your screens on July 4th! The massively successful 80’s-set, coming-of-age sci-fi thriller/horror show has been a significant cash cow for Netflix since its debut back in 2016. I cannot wait to see what puberty has in store for these kids during a sure-to-be treacherous, monster-filled summer in Hawkins, Indiana!
Check out the trailer here:
Other notable titles include Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, where Jerry Seinfeld is sure to get into more casual antics with famous comedians, and the fourth season of Queer Eye, both coming July 19th. Also, the 7th and final season of Netflix’s original series Orange is the New Black comes out later in the month on July 26th.
If you’re more of a movie person, there’s also a lot of goodies on the way to throw on your watchlist, including Rain Man, Road House, Taxi Driver, The Hangover, and Inglourious Basterds. And for the kids, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns, Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, and The Croods.
Here’s the complete list of everything coming and going in July. Happy watching!
Available July 1
Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore
Astro Boy
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Charlie And The Chocolate Factory (2005)
Cheech & Chong’s Up In Smoke
Cloverfield
Designated Survivor: 60 Days—Netflix Original
Disney’s Race To Witch Mountain
Frozen River
Inkheart
Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room—Netflix Original
Kill the Irishman
Lady In The Water
Little Monsters
Mean Dreams
Mean Streets
Megamind
Nights in Rodanthe
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Philadelphia
Rain Man
Road House
Room On The Broom
Scream 3
Starsky & Hutch
Swiped
Swordfish
Taxi Driver
The Accountant Of Auschwitz
The American
The Book Of Eli
The Brothers Grimm
The Hangover
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
War Against Women
Who’s That Knocking At My Door?
Available July 2
Bangkok Love Stories: Objects Of Affection—Netflix Original
Bangkok Love Stories: Plead—Netflix Original
Good Witch: Season 4
Available July 3
The Last Czars—Netflix Original
Yummy Mummies: Season 2—Netflix Original
Available July 4
Kakegurui: Season 2
Stranger Things 3—Netflix Original
Available July 5
In The Dark: Season 1
Available July 6
Free Rein: Season 3—Netflix Original
The Iron Lady
Sicilian Ghost Story
Available July 9
Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns
Kinky
Available July 10
Family Reunion—Netflix Original
Grand Designs: Season 10
Grand Designs: Season 15
Parchís: El Documental—Netflix Original
Available July 11
Cities Of Last Things —Netflix Original
Available July 12
3Below: Tales Of Arcadia: Part 2—Netflix Original
4 Latas—Netflix Original
Blown Away—Netflix Original
Bonus Family: Season 3—Netflix Original
Extreme Engagement—Netflix Original
Kidnapping Stella—Netflix Original
Luis Miguel—The Series: Season 1
Point Blank—Netflix Original Film
Smart People
Taco Chronicles—Netflix Original
True Tunes: Songs—Netflix Original
Available July 13
Sorry Angel
Available July 16
The Break-Up
Disney’s The Princess And The Frog
Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein—Netflix Original
Wynonna Earp: Season 3
Available July 17
Pinky Malinky: Part 3—Netflix Original
Available July 18
Secret Obsession—Netflix Original
Available July 19
Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed—Netflix Original
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3—Netflix Original
La Casa De Papel: Part 3—Netflix Original
Last Chance U: Indy: Part 2—Netflix Original
Queer Eye: Season 4—Netflix Original
Saint Seiya: Knights Of The Zodiac—Netflix Original
Typewriter—Netflix Original
Available July 22
Inglourious Basterds
Available July 24
The Great Hack—Netflix Original
Available July 25
Another Life —Netflix Original
Workin’ Moms: Season 2—Netflix Original
Available July 26
Boi—Netflix Original
The Exception
Girls With Balls—Netflix Original Film
My First First Love: Season 2—Netflix Original
Orange Is The New Black: Season 7—Netflix Original
The Son—Netflix Original Film
Sugar Rush: Season 2—Netflix Original
The Worst Witch: Season 3—Netflix Original
Available July 29
The Croods
Available July 30
Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?—Netflix Original
Available July 31
Kengan Ashura: Part l—Netflix Anime
The Letdown: Season 2—Netflix Original
The Red Sea Diving Resort—Netflix Original Film
Wentworth: Season 7
Leaving July 1
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Blood Diamond
Body Of Lies
Bull Durham
Chasing Amy
Cool Hand Luke
Definitely, Maybe
Did You Hear About The Morgans?
Doctor Zhivago
Dolphin Tale
Dumb And Dumber
East Of Eden
Inside The Mind Of A Serial Killer: Season 1
It Takes Two
Malibu’s Most Wanted
Monster-in-Law
Pan’s Labyrinth
Punch-Drunk Love
Silence of the Lambs
The Boondock Saints
The Interview
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor
The Terminator
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
The Wild Bunch
Turner And Hooch
Valkyrie
Wedding Crashers
Leaving July 2
Disney’s Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Leaving July 4
The Indian In The Cupboard
Leaving July 9
Lion
Leaving July 10
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Leaving July 12
Gone Baby Gone
Leaving July 14
The Immigrant
Leaving July 16
American Gangster
Leaving July 27
Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7
Leaving July 30
Staten Island Summer
(AV Club)