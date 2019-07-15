Elvis Biopic in the Works for 2021

Elvis is coming to the (theater) building!

Warner Bros studios is working on an untitled biopic of the King of Rock and Roll directed by visionary Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge!, Romeo + Juliet, The Great Gatsby).

Actor Austin Butler is set to play the music icon, in a drama film that’s described by Warner Bros. as a film that will “delve into their complex dynamic spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and the loss of innocence in America.”

Butler will be co-starring alongside Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks, who is set to play Presley’s manager, Col. Tom Parker. The bulk of the story will center around their relationship.

The movie is set to hit theaters October 21, 2021.

So naturally, as a movie about one of the most iconic musical figures in American history, this will movie should generate a lot of hype!

(Hollywood Reporter)