E.T. Returns to Earth in this Heart-Warming Christmas Ad

Get your tissues out!

Every once in a while, there comes a commercial that we actually love to watch. This Christmas season, this is it.

Xfinity just released a Christmas ad where E.T. returns to Earth 37 years later and is reunited with Elliot, who is now an adult with children of his own. If you’re worried that it won’t have the same heart and spirit as the original movie – worry not. The commercial was given blessings from Steven Spielberg, who directed the 1982 movie.

Whether or not it’s a cash grab utilizing our nostalgia for a buck, or an earnest piece of advertising art, one thing’s for sure: It’ll definitely pull on your heartstrings

Thanks for phoning home again, E.T. Check out the commercial down below!