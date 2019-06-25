Dunkin’ Donuts Unveils New Hershey’s Flavored Drinks For Summer!
It’s times like these I wish I weren’t dieting.
Summer’s about to get a lot sweeter! Dunkin’ Donuts has just teamed up with Hershey’s to create three new candy-flavored caffeinated drinks, including a Kit-Kat Coolatta (that’s really fun to say), and Cookies ‘n’ Creme and Heath Bar flavored coffee drinks!
The Kit Kat Coolatta is a Vanilla Bean frozen blended drink with bits of Kit-Kat pieces inside and it looks like a dream. The Cookies ‘n’ Creme and Heath bar flavored coffee drinks are available hot, iced, as an espresso, frozen coffee, and frozen chocolate.
And of course, as a donut franchise, you can’t team up with a candy company and not make a new donut with them, right? If you have an insatiable sweet tooth, you can also pick up one of their new Cookies ‘n’ Creme donuts with your candy-flavored drink in the drive-thru on your way to work. It’s a square-shaped donut filled with vanilla buttercreme and topped with a layer of chocolate and crumbles of Hershey’s Cookies ‘n’ Creme bar on top. And if that isn’t something to get you excited to start your day, I don’t know what will.
Have a gander at this baby:
Feast your eyes on the new Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme Donut from @dunkin. Here we take a simple formula: a yeast donut filled with vanilla buttercream and frosted with chocolate, and then add a good handful of Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme pieces as the signature topping. Pretty basic stuff that adequately dressed up an otherwise crappy yeast donut from Dunkin’ by blinding us with sugar (which I’m okay with for the record). 7.5/10 is fair. There’s also a new Hershey’s Cookies & Creme which I tried in the iced version and didn’t care for, because it’s pretty much just a wave of weird sweetness (nothing like the candy bar). There is also a new Kit Kat Coolata and a returning Heath Bar coffee, but I was not trying to die today.
These are available for a limited time only (Until Aug. 20), so treat yo’self and try them while you still can!
(PennLive)