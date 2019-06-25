Dunkin’ Donuts Unveils New Hershey’s Flavored Drinks For Summer!

It’s times like these I wish I weren’t dieting.

Summer’s about to get a lot sweeter! Dunkin’ Donuts has just teamed up with Hershey’s to create three new candy-flavored caffeinated drinks, including a Kit-Kat Coolatta (that’s really fun to say), and Cookies ‘n’ Creme and Heath Bar flavored coffee drinks!

The Kit Kat Coolatta is a Vanilla Bean frozen blended drink with bits of Kit-Kat pieces inside and it looks like a dream. The Cookies ‘n’ Creme and Heath bar flavored coffee drinks are available hot, iced, as an espresso, frozen coffee, and frozen chocolate.

And of course, as a donut franchise, you can’t team up with a candy company and not make a new donut with them, right? If you have an insatiable sweet tooth, you can also pick up one of their new Cookies ‘n’ Creme donuts with your candy-flavored drink in the drive-thru on your way to work. It’s a square-shaped donut filled with vanilla buttercreme and topped with a layer of chocolate and crumbles of Hershey’s Cookies ‘n’ Creme bar on top. And if that isn’t something to get you excited to start your day, I don’t know what will.

Have a gander at this baby:

These are available for a limited time only (Until Aug. 20), so treat yo’self and try them while you still can!

(Dunkin Donuts)

(PennLive)