Drew Barrymore’s Getting Her Own Daytime Talk Show!

Drew Barrymore is the next woman in line to get her own daytime talk show!

The actress will be hosting and executive producing a daytime talk show on CBS Television Distribution next fall. Along with Kelly Clarkson’s new daytime show The Kelly Clarkson Show, A Little Late with Lilly Singh, both on NBC, and the long running syndicated Ellen Degeneres show, Barrymore joins the growing number of women hosting their own shows.

“It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show,” Barrymore said. “I’m truly thrilled and honored to be creating this show with CBS.”

The yet-to-be-titled show is projected to premiere in Fall 2020.

(Hollywood Reporter)