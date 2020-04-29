Do you wanna build a fort?

HIII!!!

Well after the disaster that was my life only 20 days ago got went all Fresh Prince ans got flipped upside down in the BEST way, life is feeling pretty amazing! IT turns out that self love is so much more than food, exercise or words of affirmations. It’s actions and letting yourself not feel guilty about what you want to be or what you want to do. Example, I knew 2 weekends ago I was super stressed about some things in my life and I could feel the anxiety just building to the point tho where I was super sensitive to EVERYTHING and EVERYONE. I knew that I need something. Normally, I’d go out with my friends, laugh, have a few drinks, cry on their shoulders, get all the hugs and feel better. Well thanks to 2020 that was not happening. So i knew that i needed something, I needed to be a big kid and find my own happy place. I don’t know why but I have always found comfort in small spaces. When I have had too much wine I find myself waking up in a tub way too often or I will make some sort of small space in a guest room for myself and I just hide away for a bit and I feel better. Well, mew new place has a wide open bathroom so the tub isn’t cutting it and all my rooms are huge and no place for my much needed tiny sanctuary. So I did what any normal 37 year old, single woman that loves small spaces would do. I built a fort. Now I know this isn’t the norm but this was a new form of self care and love that was much needed in my life. I turned off my TV, phone and my overactive mind. I was able to let go and detach and within a few hours I was starting to feel better and like my happy self again. I haven’t taken my fort down and since I have had it up I have been eating healthier, exercising regularly, I haven’t drank any alcohol in 2 weeks! I can honestly say that I am over quarantine but I’d be lying if I didn’t say that it really has helped me rely on ME for bringing that love back into my life. Hope you are staying safe and are practicing self love. So if you need to build a fort… build the damn fort!!!

xx Kennedy