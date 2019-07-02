Disney Releases New Photos of ‘The Lion King’ Cast Face-to-Face with Their Characters (SEE PHOTOS)

My mom used to tell me that when I was little, I would quite literally watch The Lion King 2-4 times a day. Before I could even speak in complete sentences, I made sure to know how to say “lion king, mommy” whenever I wanted to watch it. So as soon as I found out that there was a live-action remake of my all-time favorite Disney movie in the making, I froke out.

And now I’m freaking out even more. Disney just released the cast photos from the movie alongside their character counterparts and they’re stunning. Check them out here:

The only question I have is… Where is James Earl Jones as Mufasa?? I was THRILLED when they decided to keep him as the voice as the majestic king of Pride Rock. No one else could ever do him justice. Maybe they’re saving him for a special face-to-face reveal. Fingers crossed.

The Lion King hits theaters July 18.