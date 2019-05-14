Disney Releases Movie Schedule Through 2027

Everybody strap in, because Disney’s about to take us for an EPIC ride.

90’s babies rejoice! Because we already have SO much to look forward to this year alone, with the highly anticipated live-action remakes of The Lion King, Aladdin, and Dumbo. Not to mention we’re also getting a FOURTH Toy Story AND Frozen 2.

So basically there’ll be no shame if you, a full-grown adult, will be shoving past 6 year olds at the box office. They don’t understand how long we’ve waited for this.

But that’s only the beginning.

Disney’s recent $71 billion acquisition of Fox Film Studios broadens their list of upcoming movies extensively, with upcoming titles from Marvel, Fox, Fox Searchlight, and more. The list includes four Star Wars titles……. and FOUR. MORE. AVATAR. MOVIES!!

The first Avatar sequel will kick off in 2021, but luckily for us, they’re giving us a lot of material to hold us over. Here’s the full list of movies set to release through 2027:

2019

Tolkien (Fox Searchlight) – May 10

Aladdin (Dis) – May 24

Dark Phoenix (Fox) – June 7

Toy Story 4 (Dis)- June 21

Stuber (Fox) – July 12

The Lion King (Dis) – July 19

The Art of Racing in the Rain (Fox) – Aug 9

Ready or Not (Fox Searchlight) – Aug. 23

Ad Astra (Fox) – Sept. 20

The Woman in the Window (Fox) – Oct. 4

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Dis) – Oct. 18

Ford v. Ferrari (Fox) – Nov. 15

Frozen 2 (Dis) – Nov. 22

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Dec. 20

Spies in Disguise (Fox) – Dec. 25

2020

Underwater (Fox) – Jan. 10

Untitled Kingsman Movie (Fox) – Feb. 14

Call of the Wild (Fox) – Feb. 21

Onward (Dis) – March 6

Mulan (Dis) – March 27

The New Mutants (Fox) – April 3

Untitled Marvel (Dis)- May 1

Artemis Fowl (Dis) – May 29

Untitled Pixar (Dis) – June 19

Free Guy (Fox) – July 3

Bob’s Burgers (Fox) – July 17

Jungle Cruise (Dis) – July 24

The One and Only Ivan (Dis) – Aug. 14

Death on the Nile (Fox) – Oct. 9

Untitled Marvel (Dis) – Nov. 6

Ron’s Gone Wrong (Dis) – Nov. 6

Untitled Disney Animation – Nov. 25

West Side Story (Fox/Amblin) – Dec. 18

Cruella (Dis) – Dec. 23

2021

Untitled Disney Marvel – Feb. 12.

Nimona (Fox) – March 5

Untitled Disney Live Action –March 12

Untitled Disney Marvel – May 5

Untitled Disney Live Action – May 28

Untitled Pixar – June 18

Untitled Indiana Jones – July 9

Untitled Disney Live Action – July 30

Untitled Disney Live Action – Oct. 8

Untitled Disney Marvel – Nov. 5

Untitled Disney Animation – Nov. 24

Avatar 2 (Fox) – Dec. 17

2022

Untitled Disney Marvel – Feb. 18

Untitled Pixar – March 18

Untitled Disney Marvel – May 6

Untitled Disney Live Action – May 27

Untitled Pixar – June 17

Untitled Disney Live Action – July 8

Untitled Disney Marvel – July 29

Untitled Disney Live Action – Oct. 7

Untitled Disney Live Action – Nov. 4

Untitled Disney Animation – Nov. 23

Untitled Star Wars (Dis) – Dec. 16.

2023

Untitled Disney Live Action – Feb. 17

Avatar 3 (Fox) – Dec. 22

2024

Untitled Star Wars (Dis)- Dec. 20

2025

Avatar 4 (Fox) – Dec. 19

2026

Untitled Star Wars (Dis)- Dec. 18

2027

Avatar 5 (Fox) – Dec. 17