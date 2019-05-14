Disney Releases Movie Schedule Through 2027
Everybody strap in, because Disney’s about to take us for an EPIC ride.
90’s babies rejoice! Because we already have SO much to look forward to this year alone, with the highly anticipated live-action remakes of The Lion King, Aladdin, and Dumbo. Not to mention we’re also getting a FOURTH Toy Story AND Frozen 2.
So basically there’ll be no shame if you, a full-grown adult, will be shoving past 6 year olds at the box office. They don’t understand how long we’ve waited for this.
But that’s only the beginning.
Disney’s recent $71 billion acquisition of Fox Film Studios broadens their list of upcoming movies extensively, with upcoming titles from Marvel, Fox, Fox Searchlight, and more. The list includes four Star Wars titles……. and FOUR. MORE. AVATAR. MOVIES!!
The first Avatar sequel will kick off in 2021, but luckily for us, they’re giving us a lot of material to hold us over. Here’s the full list of movies set to release through 2027:
2019
Tolkien (Fox Searchlight) – May 10
Aladdin (Dis) – May 24
Dark Phoenix (Fox) – June 7
Toy Story 4 (Dis)- June 21
Stuber (Fox) – July 12
The Lion King (Dis) – July 19
The Art of Racing in the Rain (Fox) – Aug 9
Ready or Not (Fox Searchlight) – Aug. 23
Ad Astra (Fox) – Sept. 20
The Woman in the Window (Fox) – Oct. 4
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Dis) – Oct. 18
Ford v. Ferrari (Fox) – Nov. 15
Frozen 2 (Dis) – Nov. 22
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Dec. 20
Spies in Disguise (Fox) – Dec. 25
2020
Underwater (Fox) – Jan. 10
Untitled Kingsman Movie (Fox) – Feb. 14
Call of the Wild (Fox) – Feb. 21
Onward (Dis) – March 6
Mulan (Dis) – March 27
The New Mutants (Fox) – April 3
Untitled Marvel (Dis)- May 1
Artemis Fowl (Dis) – May 29
Untitled Pixar (Dis) – June 19
Free Guy (Fox) – July 3
Bob’s Burgers (Fox) – July 17
Jungle Cruise (Dis) – July 24
The One and Only Ivan (Dis) – Aug. 14
Death on the Nile (Fox) – Oct. 9
Untitled Marvel (Dis) – Nov. 6
Ron’s Gone Wrong (Dis) – Nov. 6
Untitled Disney Animation – Nov. 25
West Side Story (Fox/Amblin) – Dec. 18
Cruella (Dis) – Dec. 23
2021
Untitled Disney Marvel – Feb. 12.
Nimona (Fox) – March 5
Untitled Disney Live Action –March 12
Untitled Disney Marvel – May 5
Untitled Disney Live Action – May 28
Untitled Pixar – June 18
Untitled Indiana Jones – July 9
Untitled Disney Live Action – July 30
Untitled Disney Live Action – Oct. 8
Untitled Disney Marvel – Nov. 5
Untitled Disney Animation – Nov. 24
Avatar 2 (Fox) – Dec. 17
2022
Untitled Disney Marvel – Feb. 18
Untitled Pixar – March 18
Untitled Disney Marvel – May 6
Untitled Disney Live Action – May 27
Untitled Pixar – June 17
Untitled Disney Live Action – July 8
Untitled Disney Marvel – July 29
Untitled Disney Live Action – Oct. 7
Untitled Disney Live Action – Nov. 4
Untitled Disney Animation – Nov. 23
Untitled Star Wars (Dis) – Dec. 16.
2023
Untitled Disney Live Action – Feb. 17
Avatar 3 (Fox) – Dec. 22
2024
Untitled Star Wars (Dis)- Dec. 20
2025
Avatar 4 (Fox) – Dec. 19
2026
Untitled Star Wars (Dis)- Dec. 18
2027
Avatar 5 (Fox) – Dec. 17