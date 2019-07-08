Disney Releases First Look at Live-Action ‘Mulan’ (TRAILER)

Get ready for another re-imagining of another Disney classic! Disney just released a teaser trailer for their upcoming live-action Mulan movie!

Check out the trailer here:

The movie stars Liu Yifei as the leading role of Mulan, a 16 year-old Chinese girl who runs away from home and disguises herself as a male warrior to take her aging father’s place in war. The original animated film released in 1998, and was one of the first Disney movies to challenge female stereotypes and to create a heroine that fit outside of the regular ‘princess’ mold.

Mulan is set to release March 2020.

