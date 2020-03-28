COVID-19 Update 3.28.20
At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 15 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)
Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!
#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown
Centre County Ordered to Stay-At-Home
Centre County Recycling Suspends Curbside Collection
2020 Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run Goes Virtual
Mount Nittany Drive Up Testing by Appointment
United Way
American Foundation For Suicide Prevention
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention reminds you to care for your mental
health in the face of uncertainty:
1. Focus on what is in your control, versus what is not
2. Do what helps you feel a sense of safety.
3. Remind yourself to stay in the present.
4. Stay connected with others.
You can reach the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741 or call the National
Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.
We are in this together, and help is always available.
Centre County Restaurants Open
I am text block. Click edit button to change this text. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Ut elit tellus, luctus nec ullamcorper mattis, pulvinar dapibus leo.