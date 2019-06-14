LISTEN

Casting Call: Your Dog Could Be The Next Netflix Star!
If you’re a dog-owner, I know you probably think your dog is the best good boy/girl in the world. But if your pooch has a truly exceptional story worth sharing, Netflix is looking for you!

The docu-series Dogs on Netflix is heading into its second season and they’re looking for more dogs to star in it. Check out their tweet below!

If you haven’t seen the show, it’s quite an emotional ride, especially if you have or had dogs yourself. But it’s also a heartwarming show that reminds you just how amazing dogs really are.

To get a better idea, check out the trailer for their first season, streaming now on Netflix:

