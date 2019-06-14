Casting Call: Your Dog Could Be The Next Netflix Star!

If you’re a dog-owner, I know you probably think your dog is the best good boy/girl in the world. But if your pooch has a truly exceptional story worth sharing, Netflix is looking for you!

The docu-series Dogs on Netflix is heading into its second season and they’re looking for more dogs to star in it. Check out their tweet below!

“Dogs” has been renewed for a second season and you can now submit your furry BFF to be the star of a new pup-isode of the dog-umentary (too many puns??) by tagging @netflixdogs with #netflixdogstory on Instagram or Twitter pic.twitter.com/bbkFTxEUSv — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 12, 2019

If you haven’t seen the show, it’s quite an emotional ride, especially if you have or had dogs yourself. But it’s also a heartwarming show that reminds you just how amazing dogs really are.

To get a better idea, check out the trailer for their first season, streaming now on Netflix: