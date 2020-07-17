Best Tweets of the Week 7.17.20

Conan O’Brien @ConanOBrien…Turns out the people who predicted the world ending in 2012 were optimists.

Annie the Nanny @AnnietheNanny1…The only way I know how to flirt with someone is to send them pictures of organized closets.

Lovely Potatoes @robin_991…Sex is fun and all, but have you ever licked the double fudge brownie batter spoon?

Jennifer McAuliffe @JenniferJokes…My parents are worried that the kind of men I date would trap me in their basements, as if I could attract a man who can afford two floor apartments.

Ghostface Kryllah @Kryzazy…One of my neighbor’s is learning to play the bagpipes, so anyways that’s been fun!