BEST Tweets of the Week 6.26.20

Dad Jokes @Dadsaysjokes…I changed all my passwords to Kenny. Now I have all Kenny Loggins.

Snarky Mommy @SnarkyMommy78…I feel like I’d be a much better parent if I didn’t have to do it every day.

Crockett @CrockettForReal…“I don’t negotiate with terrorists until after my morning coffee” is something I have to tell my children on a daily basis.

Simon Holland @simoncholland…The look in my wife’s eyes when she left for Target makes me think she is going to try and save the economy in one trip.

Rodney Lacroix @RodLacroix…My wife didn’t order anything from Amazon yesterday so the UPS guy knocked on our door to see if we’re okay.

Sam Morril @sammorril…Imagine how heated the Civil War would’ve been if they had Twitter back then.