BEST TWEETS OF THE WEEK

Ron White @Ron_White…We all have to make sacrifices these days, but the six-foot lap dance is going to be hard to get used to.

Tignotaro @TigNotaro…Weird how it’s “embarrassing” to live with your parents but “mature” to live with your husband and kids – you still live with your family, loser!

Joe DeRosa @joederosacomedy…Why did the uncle have sex with his wife during the pandemic? Because she had Auntie body. You know, folks…

Laura Peek @LauraKPeek…My favorite part of watching Jeopardy is saying “I should be on Jeopardy” every time I correctly answer a $200 clue that happens to be about one of my three interests.