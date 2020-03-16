ATTENTION: Adjusted Prize Pickup Safety Measures

Based on the recommendations of the CDC and state and local officials, our offices will be CLOSED to the general public starting Monday March 16, until further notice. This is to ensure that our staff can continue to deliver vital information and entertainment to the communities we serve.

If you are one of our valued advertising clients, rest assured that our staff is available working remotely. If you need assistance, please contact your account representative directly or call our office at

If you are a recent prize winner, please refrain from picking up your prize. We have waived the time limit for prize pickups. You may request that your prize be mailed, if applicable, by calling the office.

Thank you for doing your part to help keep our community safe, and continuing to help us help you by keeping you informed and entertained!

Remember, we’re all in this together!

Sincerely,

The Seven Mountains Media family