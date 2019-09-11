Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, and Miley Cyrus “Dont Call Me Angel” Video Dropping Friday (TEASER)
The trio we didn’t know we wanted is coming to us clad in black feathers, high heels, and a whole lot of female bad-assery!
Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey and Miley Cyrus are dropping a new collaborative music video for their song “Don’t Call Me Angel” off the soundtrack for Charlie’s Angels , coming to theaters November 15, 2019.
The anticipation is almost too hard to handle! Check out the tantalizing teaser down below! The music video drops on Friday.