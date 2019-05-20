A “Like”-less Instagram Could Improve Mental Health

In this new age dominated by social media over the past decade, it’s no secret that there can be a lot of pressure linked to how many ‘likes’ your posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram will get. Nowadays it seems like our core source of validation comes from how many double-taps you’ll get on that picture you posted of your vacation to Disneyland, your graduation, your job promotion, your work selfies, your cat. Everything.

For me, I can totally relate. A lot of times I have to remind myself to stop constantly comparing myself to someone else based on how many likes I’ll get on a post. Last month I even took a week off of Instagram all together because it was really taking a toll on my self esteem. And I really had no reason to even doubt myself at all!

And I’m not the only one. According to a report released by the American Psychological Association’s Journal of Abnormal Psychology, psychological distress rose up to 70% over the past 12 years in young adults -especially women. This was directly related to the amount of time young adults spend on social media, and the amount of sleep (or lack there-of) they get. Makes sense. How often do you spend all night scrolling through your phone when you know you should have been asleep hours ago? (*Cough-cough* Me, everynight).

Well all of this might change drastically in the near future.

Instagram has just run a test among a select number of users where they couldn’t see the amount of likes a post received. It’s part of an effort the social media juggernaut is making to prioritize mental health, and encourage its users to focus on the post itself, rather than how many likes it’s getting. Gee, imagine that!

Currently, this like-less version of Instagram is only being tested internally, but they may consider doing away with the ‘like’ count in the future – or at least offering a mode where you turn them off. That way you could still see the amount of likes your post has gotten, but no one else can. And likewise, you wouldn’t be able to see how many likes other people’s posts have gotten.

What do you think? Would ‘like’-less Instagram take the pressure off? Comment down below!